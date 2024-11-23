Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘What did KL do? He…’: Matthew Hayden makes stunning observation after Rahul’s comeback knock in Perth Test

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 23, 2024 06:18 PM IST

KL Rahul's promotion higher up the batting order has been due to regular captain Rohit Sharma's absence. The India skipper is on paternity leave.

KL Rahul silenced his critics on Saturday, with a pivotal unbeaten knock in the first Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, in Perth. Rahul, who opened the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal, remained unbeaten on 62 off 153 balls, as India posted 172/0 at Stumps in their second innings on Day 2, taking a lead of 218 runs.

India's KL Rahul plays a shot.(BCCI-X)
India's KL Rahul plays a shot.(BCCI-X)

Speaking to Star Sports, Australia legend Matthew Hayden hailed Rahul's impact, and made an observation on his playing style. Rahul's promotion higher up the batting order has been due to regular captain Rohit Sharma's absence due to paternity leave.

Also Read | Why India will miss Jasprit Bumrah the captain when Rohit Sharma is back from 2nd Test onwards

Matthew Hayden hails KL Rahul

"As a test opener, you fail a lot more than you succeed. It's simple. You're gonna have a ball that's new, conditions that are actually harmful to you as a player, and you're going to get out to it, simple as that. But KL, he's always struck me as a player that's played in his mind a lot as well. Not so much in the positive way I'm talking about now. I think his confidence, which should be off the charts because the boy's got serious talent. But it's almost like the talent has confused this simplicity of the game and therefore interfered with the art of actually just batting, which is about leaving the ball in Test match cricket. And when you think back to the first innings, the conditions were tough. What did KL do? He left the ball better than anyone else in that innings," said the former Aussie captain.

"I think also in the second innings as well, he would have imposed that wisdom onto his younger counterpart who also then came out with another great skill and that is hitting the ball late something which takes great confidence," he added.

After stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah won the toss and opted to bat on Friday, Rahul (26) and Jaiswal (0) lost their wicket early. But they had the perfect response in the second innings, remaining unbeaten till Stumps.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Advertisement
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On