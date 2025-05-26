What do Mumbai Indians, PBKS, RCB and GT need to do to cement top-two spot? IPL 2025 playoff scenarios explained

Just two games remain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 league stage, and we still don't know who the top two teams will be. Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Mumbai Indians are in the endgame now for a top-two finish. Three teams have fate in their own hands while one is reliant on some other results going their way. IPL 2025: Here is what Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, RCB and Gujarat Titans need to do to finish in the top two(ANI )

Punjab Kings versus Mumbai Indians in Jaipur and Lucknow Super Giants vs RCB at the Ekana will decide which two teams play Qualifier 1 on Thursday in Mullanpur.

Gujarat Titans' loss against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday paved the way for the other three playoff-qualified teams to seal a spot in the top two.

If the teams finish in the first and second spots, they will play in Qualification 1 and have two chances to reach the final.

The teams finishing third and fourth will face off in the Eliminator and the loser of the fixture will get eliminated from the tournament.

Here is what all the four teams need to do to cement a place in the top two

Punjab Kings

The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings currently have 17 points. The side that has qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 11 years just needs to beat the Mumbai Indians to finish in the top two. However, a loss will seal Punjab Kings' place in the Eliminator.

Mumbai Indians

The equation for Hardik Pandya and co is simple. Win against Punjab Kings and confirm a place in the top two. A loss, however, will make them Eliminator bound. Currently, Mumbai Indians are in the fourth spot with 16 points. It must be mentioned that Mumbai Indians' all five IPL titles have come when they have finished in the top two. They have never the tournament if they have played the Eliminator.

RCB

The Rajat Patidar-led side has its fate in its own hands. RCB will play Lucknow Super Giants in their last league stage match at the Ekana on Tuesday. RCB, which currently has 17 points, just needs to beat LSG to confirm a spot in the top two.

RCB and Punjab Kings share the same number of points currently, but the latter is in third spot due to an inferior net run rate. If RCB and PBKS win their last league stage games, they will finish in the top two.

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, have played all 14 of their 14 league stage games. The side, which is currently at the top of the table, needs other results to finish in the top two. The franchise needs both RCB and PBKS to lose their matches. If this happens, Gujarat and Mumbai will finish in the top two.