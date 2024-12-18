What does Brisbane draw against Australia mean for India's WTC final chances

Persistent rain across all five days left the umpires with no choice but to pull the plug on the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series as it ended in a draw. After rain intervened for the second time on Day 5 in Brisbane, shortly after India began their chase of 275, the play was called off with still about two hours left on the clock. India's Akash Deep, third left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Australia's Mitchell Marsh during play on day five of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane(AP)

Earlier in the day, Australia removed the final wicket to wrap up India's first innings, before captain Pat Cummins declared their second innings at 89-7, thus setting India a huge target of 275 with 54 overs left for the day. But play only ensued for less than three overs before bad light stopped play, and an early tea was taken with India at none for 8 and needing 267 runs to win.

Later, rain arrived for the second time on Tuesday and that marked the end of the match.

Where does the draw against Australia leave India's WTC final chances?

The draw at the Gabba kept India at the third spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, with a PCT of 58.88 after 17 matches in the current cycle. Australia stand second with 58.89, while South Africa remain at the top with 63.33.

The draw did keep India still in the hunt for a spot in the WTC final, but they have now entered a must-win territory. The tourists cannot afford another draw or a loss in the remaining two matches - scheduled to be played in Sydney and Melbourne. If they win 3-1, India will qualify for the final without depending on any other results.

If India win one and lose another in the remaining two games, they would rely on Sri Lanka to beat the Aussies by 1-0 in their contest next month. The result would leave India at 55.3%, while Australia at 53.5 per cent, resulting in a qualification for the final. And if India win one and draw the other, they would want the Islanders to hold Aussies to at least one draw in their impending two-Test contest.