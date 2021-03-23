IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / What happens to him now?: Deep Dasgupta concerned about Indian batsman's future
File image of Deep Dasgupta(Twitter)
File image of Deep Dasgupta(Twitter)
cricket

What happens to him now?: Deep Dasgupta concerned about Indian batsman's future

  • Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta feels India have a tricky task at hand to take a call on K.L. Rahul's inclusion in the ODI team.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:48 PM IST

India batsman K.L. Rahul is currently going through an extremely rough patch. Chatter about his future in the Indian team has picked up pace after the wicketkeeper-batsman returned with scores of 1,0,0, and 14 in the T20I series against England in Ahmedabad before getting dropped for the fifth and final encounter.

After an extremely successful IPL 2020 in the UAE --where he finished as the highest run-scorer with 670 runs at an average of 55.83, including a hundred and five half-centuries-- the 28-year-old warmed the bench during the Australian Test series Down Under and the England Test series at home. His return, since, has been laced with a steep dip in form and heavy criticism being fired at him from all ends.

ALSO READ| ‘He would have got a wake-up call’: Dasgupta says India spinner looked ‘a little off the boil’ in T20I series

Now with the three-match ODI series beginning in Pune on Tuesday, former India wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta feels India have a tricky task at hand to take a call on his inclusion in the team. Though the Karnataka batsman has been successful at No.5 for India, the rise of Rishabh Pant is likely to make it even tougher for Rahul to make the cut.

“Virat [Kohli] has already mentioned that Shikhar [Dhawan] and Rohit [Sharma] will open. If you go by numbers, KL is very good batting at No. 5 and also keeping wickets. If you go by numbers, KL Rahul has done well in the past but if you go by current form, it will be Rishabh Pant,” said Dasgupta while speaking to Sports Today.

After having been out of favour in the other two formats for Team India, Dasgupta added that it will be tough on KL Rahul if he also loses his spot in the ODI team as well now.

ALSO READ| In ODIs, India’s “Big Three” remain Sharma, Dhawan and Kohli

"The big question is what happens now (to KL Rahul)? I don’t know, it’s going to be a tough one. On the one side, you'd want Rishabh to bat at No. 5. He is evolving as a cricketer, you want that to continue and that will help him also," stated Dasgupta.

He added: “On the other hand, you have a class act like KL Rahul, who is not in form. He has lost his place in the T20I side, in the Test before this. If he loses his places in the ODI side, I don’t know where it puts him, in terms of the India team in all 3 formats. That’s a very tricky one,” he added.

The first ODI between India and England begins at 1:30pm on Tuesday, March 23 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deep dasgupta india cricket team k l rahul india vs england + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
India's captain Virat Kohli walks with the winners trophy after their win in the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, March 20, 2021. Indian won the series 3-2. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli walks with the winners trophy after their win in the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, March 20, 2021. Indian won the series 3-2. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)
cricket

Are India the best cricket team across formats?

By Somshuvra Laha, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:46 PM IST
  • Virat Kohli and Co have won more Test, T20s and ODIs since 2016 than any other team. What they need now is to win World Cups and the WTC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Deep Dasgupta(Twitter)
File image of Deep Dasgupta(Twitter)
cricket

What happens to him now?: Deep Dasgupta concerned about Indian batsman's future

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:48 PM IST
  • Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta feels India have a tricky task at hand to take a call on K.L. Rahul's inclusion in the ODI team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Tim Southee(AP)
File image of Tim Southee(AP)
cricket

NZ name 'Young' squad to fill void of IPL-bound players

Reuters, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Regular captain Kane Williamson, who missed the ongoing ODI series against Bangladesh with a wrist injury, and five other players have been allowed to skip the Twenty20 series and rest at home before they leave for India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India vs England, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score.(PTI)
India vs England, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score.(PTI)
cricket

Ind vs Eng Live Score 1st ODI: Suryakumar or Iyer? Where will Rahul bat?

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:48 PM IST
  • India vs England, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: India have secured series wins over England in Test and T20I series. Can they do the same in the 50-over format? Follow the live score and updates of IND vs ENG first ODI here.
READ FULL STORY
File image of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.(File)
File image of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.(File)
cricket

'He would have got a wake-up call there, I am sure he will up his game'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:47 AM IST
  • Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have generally been the first-choice spinners for India in the limited-overs set-up but all-rounder Washington Sundar has started making inroads into the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sanjay Bangar(Getty Images)
File image of Sanjay Bangar(Getty Images)
cricket

There used to be discussions about him in the Indian team: Bangar on Prasidh

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:24 AM IST
  • Prasidh Krishna from Karnataka made the headlines when he earned his maiden Team India call-up for the three-match ODI series against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharjeel Khan of Pakistan walks from the field.(Cricket Australia via Getty Images)
Sharjeel Khan of Pakistan walks from the field.(Cricket Australia via Getty Images)
cricket

Sharjeel Khan's inclusion in Pakistan's playing XI will depend on his fitness

PTI, Karachi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Sharjeel has also been told he will not play the intra-squad matches in Lahore before the team's departure for Johannesburg on 28th March.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shikhar Dhawan and captain Virat Kohli, right, run between wickets during the first Twenty20 cricket match between India and England in Ahmedabad, (AP)
India's Shikhar Dhawan and captain Virat Kohli, right, run between wickets during the first Twenty20 cricket match between India and England in Ahmedabad, (AP)
cricket

In ODIs, India’s “Big Three” remain Sharma, Dhawan and Kohli

By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:28 AM IST
  • Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli may no longer be a collective force in T20s, but together, their ODI influence remains as astonishing as ever.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Hasan Ali(Action Images via Reuters)
Pakistan's Hasan Ali(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

Hasan returns two negative tests for COVID-19, will join camp on Tuesday

PTI, Karachi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:59 AM IST
The PCB has carried out a relentless schedule of COVID-19 tests on all the players and officials selected to travel to South Africa and Zimbabwe and only Hasan had tested positive in the initial tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
File image of VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
cricket

'He batted with authority': VVS picks between Shreyas and Suryakumar for 1st ODI

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:05 AM IST
  • With Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya almost certainties, the big toss-up will be between Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav, for the all-important No. 4 position.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former England captain Michael Vaughan posted this photo on Instagram(Instagram/Michael Vaughan)
Former England captain Michael Vaughan posted this photo on Instagram(Instagram/Michael Vaughan)
cricket

Michael Vaughan makes 'early ODI series prediction', Twitter reacts

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:35 AM IST
  • India and England will play a three-match ODI series that begins on Tuesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakheem Cornwall(CWI Twitter)
Rakheem Cornwall(CWI Twitter)
cricket

Lakmal takes five wickets but West Indies in control of first test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:16 AM IST
West Indies went to the close on 268 for eight, a first-innings lead of 99 which could already be decisive on an abrasive surface that will get harder to score on.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KKR players start arriving for quarantine.(@KKRiders)
KKR players start arriving for quarantine.(@KKRiders)
ipl

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders players assemble in Mumbai for quarantine

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:08 AM IST
  • The first set of people to arrive at the hotel on Saturday, March, 20, included former skipper Dinesh Karthik along with spinner Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, and Vaibhav Arora.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli, center, celebrates with teammate KL Rahul, left, the dismissal of England's Jos Buttler, right, during the fourth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli, center, celebrates with teammate KL Rahul, left, the dismissal of England's Jos Buttler, right, during the fourth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
cricket

Kohli quotes lines from Hindi song when asked about KL Rahul's performance

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:01 AM IST
  • "There is a lot of impatience outside the cricket set up. People love listening to criticism and it has only increased," he added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aakash Chopra.(Twitter)
Aakash Chopra.(Twitter)
cricket

If you don't play him in ODIs also then what's the point:Chopra on India spinner

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:08 AM IST
  • Chopra further questioned the exclusion of pacer Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar and left-arm off-spinner Axar Patel from the Indian ODI squad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP