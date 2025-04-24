'What has all this fighting achieved? For last 78 years...': Sunil Gavaskar rages at Pahalgam attackers on live TV

India legend Sunil Gavaskar, on Thursday, raged on live TV at the masterminds behind the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. Gavaskar's comment came before the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Sunil Gavaskar condemned Pahalgam terror attack

Gavaskar condemned the attack, which saw 26 people lose their lives on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam. He called out the perpetrators behind the brutal attack and questioned the purpose it served.

"I send my condolences to all the families who have lost their loved and dear ones. It has effected all of us Indians....I just wanna ask a question to all the perpetrators, and all those who backed them (the terrorists), their handlers - What has all this fighting achieved? For the last 78 years, not one millimetre of land has exchanged hands, is it? So for the next 78,000 years, nothing is going change. So why don't we live in peace instead, and make our country strong? So that is my appeal," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

IPL players wear black armbands to condemn attack

On Wednesday, in the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, all players and match officials wore a black armband. They also observed a minute's silence to mourn the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The match witnessed no cheerleaders or fireworks, nor was any music played between balls as the sightscreen read 'Let's all stand peace and humanity'.

Earlier, BCCI too released a statement condemning the "ghastly and cowardly" attack. "The cricketing community is deeply shocked and anguished by the tragic loss of innocent lives in the gruesome terror attack at Pahalgam yesterday," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said.

"On behalf of the BCCI, while condemning this ghastly and cowardly act with the strongest possible words, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls. In sharing their pain and grief, we stand hand in hand at this hour of tragedy," he added.