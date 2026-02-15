What if rain washes out India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in Colombo? ICC reserve day and overs rule decoded

After months of anticipation, the marquee India versus Pakistan Group A clash at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, the commercial centrepiece of the 2026 T20 World Cup, faces a looming rain threat, with Colombo forecast to receive showers on match day. India's players and coaches during a practice session ahead of a T20 World Cup 2026 match against Pakistan, at R Premadasa Stadium (PTI)

Both teams head into the contest on the back of two wins. India survived a tricky opener against the USA before the defending champions cruised past Namibia in Delhi. Pakistan, the 2009 champions, were pushed hard by the Netherlands in their first game before overcoming the USA to build momentum.

For the fifth consecutive T20 World Cup edition, India and Pakistan are set to meet in the group stage. Historically, India have dominated this rivalry at the tournament, winning seven of their eight encounters.

While India will look to extend that supremacy, weather models indicate a high probability of rain in Colombo during the day. Forecasts indicate conditions may ease in the evening, but interruptions remain a strong possibility.

The Group A fixture is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM (IST). In the event of delays, the umpires and match referee must ensure that any revised contest concludes by 11:10 PM, the official cut-off time, inclusive of an additional 60-minute buffer.

As per the ICC’s Playing Conditions for the 2026 T20 World Cup, a minimum of five overs per side is required for a result in group-stage matches. “Save for circumstances where a match is awarded to a team as a consequence of the opposing team’s refusal to play (clause 16.2), all matches in which both teams have not had an opportunity of batting for a minimum of five overs shall be declared a No Result,” the regulations state. (The requirement increases to 10 overs per side in semi-finals and the final.)

Importantly, there is no reserve day for group-stage fixtures. If rain washes out the India-Pakistan match in Colombo, both teams will share one point each.

Beyond the sporting stakes, a washout would carry significant commercial implications. Broadcasters would risk a dip in advertising revenue, while Sri Lanka Cricket could be compelled to process ticket refunds in the event of an abandonment.