What is WCL? All you need to know about the T20 tournament after India vs Pakistan clash cancelled on day of the match

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Jul 20, 2025 09:31 am IST

WCL 2025, IND vs PAK: Here's all you need to know about the tournament World Championship of Legends after the cancellation of India versus Pakistan clash. 

The T20 tournament World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 is at the centre of a huge storm following the scheduling of the India versus Pakistan contest at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The match between India Champions and Pakistan Champions was slated to take place on Sunday, July 20, but following public outrage, the contest has now been cancelled. However, the organisers continue to receive flak on social media for wanting to go ahead with the match despite the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 tourists.

WCL 2025, IND vs PAK: Here's all you need to know about the tournament, World Championship of Legends
WCL 2025, IND vs PAK: Here's all you need to know about the tournament, World Championship of Legends

Ever since the deadly terror attack in Kashmir earlier this year, calls have grown for India to boycott Pakistan on all levels. It must be mentioned that India and Pakistan don't engage in bilateral cricket, hence fans are all the more shocked with a private league wanting to go ahead with the match between the arch-rivals.

Amid this entire fiasco, the T20 tournament is a major discussion point, and fans want to know more about the organisers.

The World Championship of Legends 2025 is in its second season this year. The competition got underway earlier this week with the opening match between the English and Pakistan Champions.

The inaugural edition of the tournament was held last year in the UK. The T20 competition was won by India Champions after the side defeated Pakistan Champions in the final.

The first season of WCL was played in Edgbaston, Birmingham, from July 3 to July 18. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn also invested in the tournament last year. Ajay Devgn is the co-owner of the tournament, while Harshit Tomar is the founder and owner of WCL.

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan told WCL organisers he won't play against Pakistan on May 11 itself

“As a cricket enthusiast, this championship is an incredible event where legendary cricketers will be back on the field. These players are celebrated globally, and watching them play again is a dream for every cricket lover,” he had said in an official statement.

The inaugural season of the tournament featured India, Pakistan, Australia, England, the West Indies, and South Africa. The same teams are also playing in the second season.

EaseMyTrip's role

The tournament is being presented by EaseMyTrip as they are the primary sponsors.

The second season of WCL features some prominent names like Yuvraj Singh, AB de Villiers, Shikhar Dhawan, Sir Alastair Cook and more.

The final of WCL 2025 will be played on August 2. The tournament was approved by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) last year.

News / Cricket News / What is WCL? All you need to know about the T20 tournament after India vs Pakistan clash cancelled on day of the match
