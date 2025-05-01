'What is Zaheer trying to do? Doesn't Justin Langer have brains?' Srikkanth appalled at Rishabh Pant situation in LSG

Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth was furious at the Rishabh Pant situation in the Lucknow Super Giants. He pointed to the team management's decision to bat at No. 7 in the previous game against Delhi Capitals. It was the lowest Pant had batted in his T20 career in almost a decade. Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant batted at No. 7 in the previous IPL 2025 game against Delhi Capitals(AFP)

On March 24, at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, Pant was sent to bat at No. 7, behind South Africa's David Miller and uncapped Indians Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad. As the commentators expressed their shock over Lucknow's decision, Pant was seen having an animated discussion with team mentor Zaheer Khan while sitting in the dug-out. The wicketkeeper-batter eventually walked out with just two balls left in the innings and was dismissed for a duck on the last delivery when attempting an audacious reverse scoop.

Speaking on his YouTube show Cheeky Cheeka, Srikanth questioned the logic behind the move as he fumed at head coach Justin Langer and Zaheer. "I didn't understand. Why did he come to bat for just two balls?" he asked. "What's Langer trying to do? What's the team management trying to do? Zaheer Khan trying to do?"

When the host, his son Anirudh, interrupted by asking whose decision it was, Srikkanth responded, saying: I don't know. Some people say Rishabh Pant wanted to go in to bat but they didn't allow him. But he is the captain. Why should he have anybody's permission to go inside. At the end of the day it's team management decision. Everybody's sitting there. Langer is also there. Doesn't he have brains? (“Moolai-eh kidaiyaada avanaku?)

Anirudh intervened again, reminding that Zaheer was also present, to which Srikkanth said: "Yes three people: Langer, Zaheer and Pant. Don't they have brains?".

Why did Pant bat at No. 7?

The LSG captain was immediately asked after the match, in which LSG lost by just one wicket, about his decision to come down to bat in the final over of the innings.

Pant replied, "The idea was to like capitalise, we sent someone to capitalise on wicket like that. After that, Miller came in, and we just really got stuck in the wicket, but eventually, you know, these are the things we got to figure out and try to find our best combination going forward."

LSG will next be in action against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on May 4. They currently stand sixth in the table with 10 points from as many games.