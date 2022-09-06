'What message did he want? Encouragement? That chapter is closed': Gavaskar's brutal take on Kohli's Dhoni revelation

Following his impressive batting show against Pakistan, albeit in vain, Virat Kohli addressed a press conference, in what was his first such appearance in front of the media since stepping down from India captaincy role across formats. And the former captain made a shocking revelation on his decision to step away from the leadership role, saying that MS Dhoni was the only person to have reached out to him when he relinquished his role as a captain in the Test format. Nearly 24 hours since the big statement, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had his say on the revelation.

Kohli has been the cynosure of world cricket over the last few years, firstly for his form and later, for his decision to give up his captaincy duties. He had stepped down from the role in T20Is after the World Cup in the UAE last October. A month later, he was removed from the ODI post amid a whirlwind of controversial statements. And in January earlier this year, following India's loss in South Africa tour, he took to Twitter to announce that he is giving up his Test captaincy role. But on Sunday, for the first time ever, Kohli made a statement on what he went through during that tough phase of his career.

"I can tell you one thing. And that is when I left Test captaincy, I got a message from only one person with whom I had played earlier, and that is MS Dhoni. This is when many people had my number. A lot of people gave suggestions on TV, and they have a lot to say but all those who had my number, no one messaged me. So the thing is, when there is respect, when you have a connection such as this, it shows, because there is security both ways. I don't want anything from him and neither does he. I have never been insecure of him and neither has he," Kohli said.

Speaking to Sports Tak on Monday on the big revelation, Gavaskar felt that it would have only been fair had Kohli named the people who did not get in touch with him.

"It's very difficult to say as to whom Virat is referring to? If he would have taken any names, you can then go and ask that person, if you have contacted him or not. What I have heard is that he is talking about only MSD having called him after leaving Test captaincy," Gavaskar said.

"If he is talking about former players, who have played with him, we know who all from that lot come on TV. He should name the player he is referring to. Ask them Kya Bhai aapne koi Message nahi kiya (Bro, you didn't message me?)".

Gavaskar also questioned the logic behind this revelation as he had a brutal take on what was an explosive revelation from Kohli.

"What message did he want?" he questioned. "Encouragement? But then he is done with captaincy, so why would he need encouragement? That chapter (captaincy) is already closed," Gavaskar said. "Now you are playing only as a cricketer. So focus on that role because when you are the captain, you think about and worry about your mates. Once captaincy is over, it's time to focus on your own game."

The legendary batter revealed that he never received any messages from anyone after he quit captaincy in 1985, after winning the Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket in Australia.

"Now I left captaincy in 1985 after (B&H) World Championship of Cricket. That night we celebrated, hugged each other but beyond that what else do you expect ?"

