‘What’s the importance of Ranji?’ Wicket-keeper batsman slams India selectors for ignoring ‘small state’ cricketers

Saurashtra batsman Sheldon Jackson appealed to the selectors in a series of tweets for more transparency in the selection process

cricket Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sheldon Jackson
Sheldon Jackson(Twitter)
         

Saurashtra wicket-keeper batsman Sheldon Jackson has raised questions on the policy followed by the national selectors to choose players for India A team. Jacksi, who averages close to 50 in first-class cricket, accusing the selectors for what he believes is a bias against players coming from small states. The attacking wicket-keeper batsman, who has played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, appealed to the selectors in a series of tweets for more transparency in the selection process.

“Saurashtra has played the Ranji Trophy final this year, and surprisingly still no player, even after performing at all platforms, get picked for the A series. So is the importance of playing the Ranji Trophy finals zero (sic.),” he said.

 

“Or is that small state sides aren’t taken seriously coz in the last 5 years @saucricket has played 3 finals under sitanshu kotaks coaching, (we have some very good performers since recent years with the bat and ball) but did not get the deserved credit (sic).

 

“I am told not to question, but i strongly believe that we represent this beautiful organisation and association and we as players surely deserve to know why, and where we lack, or else our carriers are just going to end wondering why selectors should be transparent (sic),” he said.

 

It is to be mentioned that despite performing consistently in the last few domestic seasons, Jackson has never been considered for the Indian side.

He later tweeted a screenshot of Ranji Trophy satistics, highlighting the numbers of Saurashtra players.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 14:53 IST

