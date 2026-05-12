What sets Virat Kohli apart? Krunal Pandya reveals 'those eyes don't lie'

Virat Kohli has remained one of the defining faces of modern cricket for more than a decade. Even after stepping away from T20Is and Test cricket, the former India captain continues to dominate conversations around the sport with his performances and presence. While many expected his workload to reduce after the retirements, Kohli has shown little indication of slowing down in the ODI format, where he still looks as driven and consistent as ever. The veteran batter has been in outstanding touch recently, piling up runs with remarkable regularity. Across his last seven ODI innings, Kohli has registered three centuries and three half-centuries, underlining his ability to deliver on the biggest stage. His hunger, fitness and intensity remain intact, qualities that have defined his career for years. With the ODI World Cup approaching next year, Kohli’s current form has only strengthened the belief that he is preparing for another major chapter in India's colours. Krunal Pandya hails Virat Kohli’s unmatched hunger. (PTI)

Meanwhile, Kohli has enjoyed another productive IPL season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2026. The former captain has scored 379 runs in 11 matches at an average of 42.11 while batting at a strike rate of 163.36. Though he is yet to score a century this year, Kohli has already registered three fifties, with his highest score being 81.

RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya heaped praise on Kohli for his relentless drive and unmatched work ethic, saying the former India captain still carries the same intensity and hunger despite achieving almost everything in the game. Krunal, who has shared the dressing room with Kohli both in the Indian team and now at RCB, said the veteran batter’s passion during training sessions continues to set him apart from the rest.

"I have learned a lot just by watching Virat Kohli, the way he prepares for a tournament and the intensity he brings to every practice session. I have played with him for India when he was captain, and I have also played against him. Now, I am lucky to share the same dressing room with him again. What I have realised is that his hunger is still unbelievable. Those eyes don't lie. The same intensity in every net session, the same hunger to improve. That is what makes him Virat. I believe if he had played in any era, he would still be one of the greatest. And I feel there is still a lot left in Virat to give to the game," Krunal said on JioStar's 'Superstars'.

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