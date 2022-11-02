Home / Cricket / What will be revised targets for India to defend against Bangladesh in rain-marred T20 WC encounter at Adelaide?

What will be revised targets for India to defend against Bangladesh in rain-marred T20 WC encounter at Adelaide?

Updated on Nov 02, 2022 05:18 PM IST

Bangladesh were 17 runs ahead of the DLS par score when rain first interrupted the proceedings at the Adelaide Oval. The India vs Bangladesh match restarted at 4:52 PM IST and the Litton Das-starrer side was given a revised target of 151 in 16 overs.

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Rain gods made their presence felt during India's crucial World Cup match against Bangladesh at the famous Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. After suffering a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Temba Bavuma-led South Africa, Rohit Sharma-led Team India was hoping to bounce back when the 2007 world champions squared off against Bangladesh in the Super 12 phase of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Chasing the challenging total set by the Virat Kohli-starrer side at the Adelaide Oval, Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh made an impressive start against the potent bowling unit of the Men In Blue. Najmul Hossain Shanto was a mere spectator as his opening partner Litton Das played a blinder of a knock against India at Adelaide Oval.

ALSO READ: India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Litton Das departs as action resumes, BAN to chase 151 in 16 overs

Das was keen on punishing the Indian bowlers before Adelaide's notorious weather provided the Rohit-led side with a much-needed breather at the Oval. Having said that, let's take a look at possible revised targets that Bangladesh can be given in the rain-marred encounter.

Revised targets for Bangladesh if more overs are lost at Oval:

19 overs: 177

17 overs: 160

16 overs: 151 (Current revised target)

15 overs: 142

12 overs: 112

10 overs: 89

Bangladesh were 17 runs ahead of the DLS par score when rain first interrupted the proceedings at the Adelaide Oval. The match restarted after 4:50 PM IST and Bangladesh were given a revised target of 151 in 16 overs. Das, who provided Bangladesh with a promising start in the powerplay, was dismissed by KL Rahul in the 8th over. The Indian opener came up with a brilliant direct hit to dismiss the on-song batter in Ravichandran Ashwin's over.

Earlier, Indian opener Rahul and run-machine Kohli slammed crucial half-centuries as Rohit-led Team India managed to post 184-6 in 20 overs. Rahul smashed 50 off 32 balls while former skipper Kohli remained unbeaten on 64 off 44 balls. Batting icon Kohli also shattered Mahela Jayawardene's world record in the rain-marred encounter at the Adelaide Oval.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
