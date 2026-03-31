‘Whatever the BCCI is offering you, we’ll double it’: CSK’s offer to players

Chennai Super Kings have established themselves as one of the most successful franchises in IPL history, holding a joint record of five titles in their cabinet. Their consistent performances on the field and a record 10 appearances in the IPL final highlight their dominance in a highly competitive league. Much of their sustained success can be attributed to the ownership group, which has consistently maintained a balanced squad and backed players over the years, showing faith in their talent and ability. Chennai Super Kings had a tough start to the IPL 2026 season. (REUTERS)

CSK are known for retaining their core group of players for long periods, only parting ways when a player reaches the twilight of their career. This approach has helped the team build stability, experience, and a winning culture, allowing them to compete at the highest level season after season. They have shown remarkable consistency not just on the field but also off it, with Stephen Fleming serving as their head coach since 2009. His long-term guidance has been key in building a stable, experienced team, helping CSK maintain a winning culture and remain one of the most dominant IPL franchises.

Former India cricketer Abhinav Mukund praised CSK’s management for their unwavering support of players. He spoke about the team’s tradition of doubling any BCCI prize money, whether they won or lost, a practice that has been in place since the franchise’s early days. He added that such gestures had a significant impact on the players.