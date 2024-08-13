When did Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma last play in Duleep Trophy? Check out their stats, only past face-off in tournament

In preparation for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh next month at home, which will be followed by three Tests against New Zealand in October and the Border-Gavaskar series in December, BCCI's selection committee, according to reports, has urged all India regulars to be available for the upcoming Duleep Trophy tournament, which will be played between September 5 and 24. The report further added that the likes of India captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli will also feature in the domestic tournament, where they could be pitted against each other. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma are slated to appear in Duleep Trophy tournament next month

Although the two senior batters, and BCCI themselves have yet to confirm their availability, given the board is set to arrange a preparatory camp in Chennai ahead of the face-off against Bangladesh, in addition to finalising the venue for the 2024 Duleep Trophy, we take a look at how Kohli and Rohit have fared in the tournament so far.

Rohit Sharma: The India captain last played in Duleep Trophy in 2016 for India Blue, led by incumbent India head coach Gautam Gambhir, in the match against India Red in Greater Noida. Batting at No. 4, Rohit scored a 57-ball 30 in the first innings and an unbeaten 32 off 75 batting at No. 3 in the second innings as the team won by an emphatic margin of 355 runs, courtesy of Cheteshwar Pujara's stunning knock of 256 not out.

Rohit was named for the Duleep Trophy tournament only twice before 2016. He was part of the West Zone squad in 2010/11 season, but did not feature in any of the two matches where the side had reached the final. He, however, did feature for West Zone in 2009/10 season, scoring a fifty and a ton against North Zone.

Virat Kohli: The former India captain was named for the Duleep Trophy only twice in his career, with his last appearance in 2010. He had yet to make his T20I debut for India and only made his first appearance in Test over a year and a half later. Kohli, the captain of North Zone in that 2009/10 season, scored a fifty against West Zone. He was named in the Aakash Chopra-led North Zone squad in the 2008/9 season as well but did not get the opportunity to bat.

What happened in the only Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma face-off in Duleep Trophy?

Their only previous meeting in the Duleep Trophy was in the 2009/10 season in the semifinal match between North Zone and West Zone in Rajkot. With Wasim Jaffer-led West Zone opting to bat first, Rohit scored a 93-ball 63 as the team amassed 769 runs. In response, captain Kohli scored a run-a-ball 56 as North Zone were folded for just 294 runs. Rohit returned in the second innings for a thunderous show, as he smashed 116 off 129, while stitching a 172-run stand alongside fellow centurion Pujara as the team managed 345 for seven. The game had ended in a draw.