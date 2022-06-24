Home / Cricket / 'When he is at crease, the scoreboard is ticking': Shastri backs 31-year-old IPL star to make India debut vs Ireland
cricket

'When he is at crease, the scoreboard is ticking': Shastri backs 31-year-old IPL star to make India debut vs Ireland

Former head coach Ravi Shastri hailed Rahul Tripathi's maiden India call-up and also backed him to make his debut in the two-match T20I series Ireland.
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri(Action Images via Reuters)
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri(Action Images via Reuters)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 07:12 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

Rahul Tripathi earned his maiden India call-up after he was included in India's squad for the upcoming two-match T20I series against Ireland, starting from June 26th. Since his call-up, the SRH batter has received plenty of praise from various quarters. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was the latest to join the bandwagon on Friday. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Shastri hailed the IPL star's ability to keep the scoreboard ‘ticking’. He also praised his ‘shot-making ability’ and ‘all-round game’.

"When he is there at the crease, the scoreboard is ticking. He doesn't go behind the edged ball", said the former Team India head coach.

"Shot-making ability, the all-round game that he has, he's not overawed by any opposition or by any bowler."

"He's scoring at a great rate. You know which is tremendous at no.3 because he sets it up beautifully", he further added.

During IPL 2022, Tripathi was SRH's second-highest run-scorer with 413 runs from 14 matches, including three half-centuries.

Despite his good batting form, SRH failed to qualify for the playoffs and finished eighth in the league standings.

Tripathi had also expressed his joy after receiving his maiden India call-up.

"It is a very big opportunity, a dream come true (moment) and (I) appreciate (it)," Tripathi told PTI.

"I am very happy that the selectors and everybody believed in me and whatever hard work I have put in, I have got the rewards. And hopefully, if I get an opportunity to play, I will try and give my best," he further added.

Hardik Pandya has been named as captain for the series against Ireland, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been appointed vice-captain.

Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson are also in the squad. Meanwhile, Umran Malik, who got his maiden call-up for the home series against South Africa, was included in the team.

Pandya will be aiming to prove his captaincy ability after leading Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title in their debut season.

India are scheduled to face Ireland in two T20Is in Dublin on June 26 and June 28 respectively.

Big names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli haven't been included in the squad due to the ‘fifth and final Test’ against England set to begin in Birmingham on July 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
rahul tripathi ravi shastri indian cricket team + 1 more
rahul tripathi ravi shastri indian cricket team
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out