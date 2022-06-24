'When he is at crease, the scoreboard is ticking': Shastri backs 31-year-old IPL star to make India debut vs Ireland

Rahul Tripathi earned his maiden India call-up after he was included in India's squad for the upcoming two-match T20I series against Ireland, starting from June 26th. Since his call-up, the SRH batter has received plenty of praise from various quarters. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was the latest to join the bandwagon on Friday. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Shastri hailed the IPL star's ability to keep the scoreboard ‘ticking’. He also praised his ‘shot-making ability’ and ‘all-round game’.

"When he is there at the crease, the scoreboard is ticking. He doesn't go behind the edged ball", said the former Team India head coach.

"Shot-making ability, the all-round game that he has, he's not overawed by any opposition or by any bowler."

"He's scoring at a great rate. You know which is tremendous at no.3 because he sets it up beautifully", he further added.

During IPL 2022, Tripathi was SRH's second-highest run-scorer with 413 runs from 14 matches, including three half-centuries.

Despite his good batting form, SRH failed to qualify for the playoffs and finished eighth in the league standings.

Tripathi had also expressed his joy after receiving his maiden India call-up.

"It is a very big opportunity, a dream come true (moment) and (I) appreciate (it)," Tripathi told PTI.

"I am very happy that the selectors and everybody believed in me and whatever hard work I have put in, I have got the rewards. And hopefully, if I get an opportunity to play, I will try and give my best," he further added.

Hardik Pandya has been named as captain for the series against Ireland, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been appointed vice-captain.

Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson are also in the squad. Meanwhile, Umran Malik, who got his maiden call-up for the home series against South Africa, was included in the team.

Pandya will be aiming to prove his captaincy ability after leading Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title in their debut season.

India are scheduled to face Ireland in two T20Is in Dublin on June 26 and June 28 respectively.

Big names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli haven't been included in the squad due to the ‘fifth and final Test’ against England set to begin in Birmingham on July 1.

