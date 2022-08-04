'When I got to know that Rohit Sharma has gone back inside...': Suryakumar's instant reaction to India captain's injury

India batter Suryakumar Yadav scored a match winning 76 off 44 balls while chasing a target of 165 for India in the third T20I against West Indies. Suryakumar's explosive innings with his trademark unorthodox shots, helped India win the match by seven wickets and enhanced his reputation as a T20I player. Suryakumar's 76, coupled with his heroic century against England at Nottingham last month, along with several impactful innings has helped him climb to No. 2 in the ICC men's T20I batting rankings. The decision to make Suryakumar open the innings was highly debated but thanks to his half-century the other day, it doesn't look too audacious anymore.

Suryakumar's knock was a crucial one, especially because early into his innings, he saw his captain and opening partner Rohit Sharma head back after retiring hurt. And yet, the swashbuckling batter did not hold back and went about playing an attacking innings that knocked the stuffing out of the West Indies. After the match, Suryakumar, in a friendly interview with teammate Ishan Kishan discussed his gameplan and the agony of missing out on scoring the winning runs.

"I was thinking that I should play till the end. Especially when I got to know that Rohit bhai is back inside, it was important for someone in the top 3 or 4 to bat till the end, or at least till 12-15 overs to bat with intent which we had decided. When I bat, I like to express myself. Play the shots that I usually do and that's what I did," Suryakumar told Ishan a video of which was shared by the BCCI.

Suryakumar got out in the 15th over, when India needed 30 more to win. Expressing his disappointment at not being able to finish the game, Suryakumar mentioned that he will learn from the experience and get better.

"I was a little disappointed at not finishing the game because we always discuss that if a batter is playing till the 14th or 15th over, and 20 runs are needed, make sure you finish the innings. That didn't happen but that's how you learn. I will be fearless again and enjoy the process," he added.

