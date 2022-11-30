Home / Cricket / 'When MS Dhoni was speaking, it literally felt like it was Gaikwad': Ruturaj's teammate reveals stunning similarity

'When MS Dhoni was speaking, it literally felt like it was Gaikwad': Ruturaj's teammate reveals stunning similarity

cricket
Published on Nov 30, 2022 07:30 AM IST

One of Ruturaj Gaikwad's Maharashtra teammates has come up with a rather remarkable take comparing the batsman to the one and only MS Dhoni.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni for CSK in IPL 2022(PTI)
Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni for CSK in IPL 2022(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Ruturaj Gaikwad has captured the imagination of one and all following his incredible knock of 220 for Maharashtra against Uttar Pradesh in the semifinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday. Gaikwad, who has been in and out of Team India's scheme of things, once again grabbed the attention of selectors when he achieved the never-before-heard feat of smoking 7 sixes in an over. Gaikwad pummelled left-arm spinner Shiva Singh for 43 runs in an over, dispatching him over the ropes seven times courtesy a no-ball.

One of Gaikwad's Maharashtra teammates though has come up with a rather remarkable take comparing Ruturaj to the one and only MS Dhoni. Azim Kazi, who is playing along with Gaikwad in the Maharashtra XI, reckons Ruturaj has started showing plenty of traits similar to Dhoni. Gaikwad's composed demeanour and the ability to remain calm under pressure could be one such reason behind Kazi's assessment but given how Ruturaj has come of age playing under Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings, there could be a certain degree of authenticity to it. In a report published by The Indian Express, when Maharashtra were playing a game in Ranchi, the team was paid a visit by Dhoni, and Kazi could not help but get startled at the similarity.

Also Read: Seven sixes in over of 43 runs, Ruturaj Gaikwad creates world record

"Actually, when Dhoni bhai was speaking, it literally felt like it was Gaikwad. The things he said, was similar to what Rutu has been telling us. Since he has been part of CSK, he has been able to interact with Dhoni bhai and he is passing to us, but for sure there a few similarities. We all have read and heard how Dhoni bhai operates the team and that is what Gaikwad has been doing here," Kazi told the Daily.

Gaikwad could also well be Dhoni's successor at CSK from next year. With the franchise's experiment of making Ravindra Jadeja the captain last year failing big time, Gaikwad could join the likes of other young captains such as Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya to emerge as the perfect candidate to usher CSK into the future.

"He has become our everything. We are getting to learn new things. He has changed the total set-up and how we prepare ourselves. We are together as a team even in the hotel. For instance, he has left his hotel room open at all times and we can go and seek his help for anything. If a player is struggling, he is the first one to point it out off the field and say how to rectify it. What is more impressive is his gameplan and how he has identified a role for everyone and uses us judiciously," added Kazi.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ruturaj gaikwad ms dhoni csk + 1 more
ruturaj gaikwad ms dhoni csk

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out