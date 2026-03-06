When Samson put Archer to the sword

Mumbai: Those who had yet to cross the turnstiles, held up in long queues, missed the early bits of a new chapter being added to Wankhede’s hall of fame. India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the T20 World Cup semifinal against England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Little would Harry Brook have known that his poor misjudgement of a straightforward chance at mid-on in the early exchanges of India’s batting Powerplay, which gave Sanju Samson a second chance would contribute so heavily toward such an innings. Samson was 15 at the time and went on to pound England with a 42-ball 89, one that will rank very highly among the best knocks played in T20 World Cup knockout rounds. Jacob Bethell’s batting brilliance almost upstaged that knock, though.

Samson is going after Jofra Archer, the word had spread, even as the Mumbai crowd was just about settling in. This was always going to be one of the defining match-ups to separate the two sides. Samson was India’s man in form. After not being picked in the early matches for poor form, the right-hander had been re-introduced to the eleven for a structural improvement in their top-order.

But, it was still not going to be all that easy for Samson. Archer had a history with him after all. This dates back to last year when the Barbados-born pacer had swung the match-up decisively in his favour by getting his former IPL captain out thrice to bumpers in the deep. Their exchanges after the conclusion of that bilateral series read: 23 balls, 26 runs, 3 dismissals.

Samson’s first show of intent came when he deposited Archer straight over his head for a boundary to long on. If that hurt his ego, it wasn’t going to get any better when Samson made room to pull him past fine leg - a pacy delivery, lacking direction, sent packing.

Archer was going to bowl more short balls. Samson was going to take his chances. This was going to be fun. Samson brought out another pull to send the first ball of Archer’s second over for a boundary over mid-wicket. Archer altered his length. It was fuller, Samson lost his timing. But Brook lost a lot of his swagger when he put India’s in-form right-hander down.

Archer, the quintessential fast bowler that he is, banged it short again. Samson would send it sailing into the Mumbai night sky, into the second tier of the Sachin Tendulkar stand, inches away from where the great man’s sculpted statue lay.

By this time, the crowd was beginning to reach near capacity. Some had missed the early drama. But that was just the teaser of so much more that was to come. Thanks to Samson’s onslaught, Archer’s Powerplay figures read 2-0-26-0. England’s lead pacer who had largely bowled three overs on a trot in the Powerplay had to be taken off the attack.

He would come back for more. But Samson had won the early exchange. The match-up numbers had begun to even up. More importantly, it meant India was off to a flying start on a batting belter.

Archer would return to bowl the 13th over, by which time India were flying at 12 runs per over. Archer’s nemesis for the match, Samson, was still there. In fact, he was leading the way. Archer was going to bowl slower, this time. But there was no grip on offer from the surface. Samson picked up the off-pace delivery and cut it over backward point for a maximum, both feet off the ground. More punishment later, Archer’s figures read 3-0-41-0.

Few could safely say, Samson would repeat his heroics from the previous match. In the do-or-die battle against West Indies, Samson’s 50-ball 97* was an innings of his lifetime. For sheer batting quality, it would still rank higher. But for a final before the final, Samson would be proud, he was again able to lead the way in India’s batting line-up of galacticos.

Archer would return to bowl the penultimate over and this time Tilak Varma would take him on. Finishing with figures of 4-0-61-1, it ended a forgettable night for the English pacer—the most expensive he has been in a T20I. Three of Archer’s four worst T20 showings had come at the Wankhede. On Thursday night, it was Samson who did the punishing, accounting for 38 of Archer’s 61 runs.