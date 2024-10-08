'When Stokesy got injured, I thought that was my way back...': Forgotten England star 'gutted' at Pakistan series snub

England are without their regular Test captain Ben Stokes in their first match against Pakistan in Multan, with the all-rounder continuing to recover from a hamstring injury he sustained in August while playing The Hundred. In his place, it is Chris Woakes who is doubling up as England's lead pacer and as their No.7 batter. Ben Stokes is recovering from a hamstring injury that he sustained during The Hundred(AFP)

This is the first time that Woakes is playing in a Test match outside England, with the pacer being selected primarily for his skills with the ball. It also meant another Test series without a call-up for Sam Curran. The 26-year-old was England's player of the tournament in their victorious 2021 T20 World Cup campaign but his international career has gone downhill ever since. Moreover, Curran had made a dramatic start to his Test career in the 2018 series against India but his last appearance in red-ball cricket came in 2021.

"The way the teams are being set up now, guys are getting picked for certain skills and a bit out of the unknown. As a county player, it's an interesting one, because you've got to hope that you fit that mould right now. And if you don't, you've just got to crack on and win games for your franchise and your counties, and just hope that that call comes," Curran told TalkSPORT.

Curran's absence since 2021 has meant that he has never played under head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Stokes, who drastically ramped up England's attacking intent in Tests. He said that he hoped that he would get a callup for the Pakistan tour, despite understanding that he doesn't probably fit the bill physically for the squad, with Stokes getting injured.

"I'll be totally honest, when Stokesy got injured, I did probably think that was my way back into the Test team. A couple of weeks back, I had a meeting with Keysy [Rob Key, director of cricket] just to get a bit of understanding of where the group is, and how I see myself getting back into the Test side," Curran said.

"Being a young player who experienced Test cricket so young, I feel like I had an advantage to know what it's about, to know what winning a Test match is, and the grind and the grit and attitude that you need … so I was a little bit gutted. Selection is selection, but I thought that was my way back into the side at the minute," he added

'You can't question it until the plan comes to an end'

Curran said that he is now resigned to the fact that he realistically stands a chance at making a comeback into the Test squad only after the Ashes next year. The series is set to take place from November 2025 to January 2026 in Australia.

"They've got their own structure at the minute, and they're picking the guys that fit that environment, and there's a big thing going on at the minute about extra pace and stuff like that. And I guess for 12 months' time, and the Ashes, these are the guys they want, so you can't question it until the plan comes to an end," Curran said.

"There's no doubt I'd love to be on an Ashes tour or in a Champions Trophy victory. I'm someone who likes to prove a point, so fingers crossed the next couple of months go well," he concluded