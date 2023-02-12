‘When Kohli was captain, I noticed one thing…’: Rohit Sharma reveals valuable lesson learned from Virat

Virat Kohli was the most successful Test captain for Team India, winning 40 of 68 Tests. The duo of Kohli and former India head coach Ravi Shastri took the team to great heights in the longest format of the game and their tenure together saw India rise to the World No.1 spot in Test cricket. Under Shastri's watch, Team India claimed series victories in Australia and those wins came in pace-friendly conditions. Experts often credit Kohli for developing an aggressive and assertive brand of cricket which helped India dominate the Test format for years. His leadership infused strength in India's pace attack, resulting in the rise of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav.

After India's huge win by an innings and 132 runs against Australia on Saturday in the first Test match of Border Gavaskar Trophy, skipper Rohit Sharma credited former captain Kohli for his improving his captaincy skills. Rohit informed how he had imbibed the aspects of Kohli's leadership having seen him from close quarters as a player earlier.

ALSO READ: Watch: R Ashwin tags Jadeja in movie-inspired video meme tormenting Australian batters after India's victory in 1st Test

"When I was playing as a player, Virat was captaining then. I noticed one thing that, no matter if we don't get a wicket, but that pressure has to be there so that the opposition makes a mistake. That is something I learned when Virat was captaining and these guys were bowling," Rohit said in the press conference in Nagpur after the match on Saturday.

"That is what I try to do now, apply that pressure, don't expect wicket every ball, just keep putting the ball in the right areas," he added.

Captain Rohit had a memorable outing in the Nagpur Test as he slammed his ninth Test century which proved pivotal in India's first innings score of 400 runs and gave the team a crucial 223-run lead. Team India then bowled out the visitors for 91 runs, with lead spinner Ravichandran Ashwin grabbing a five-for. The duo of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja decimated Australia by sharing 15 out of 20 wickets that fell in the match. Jadeja was adjudged the Player of the Match as he grabbed seven wickets and scored 70 runs in the match, delivering an all-round performance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON