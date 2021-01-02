‘When your family needs you, you have to be there’, Suresh Raina opens up on pulling out of IPL 2020

cricket

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 13:44 IST

Two months after the conclusion of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina opened up on his decision of pulling out of the tournament.

He was supposed to play for his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and even joined his team members in the bio bubble in UAE. However, Raina chose to withdraw his participation citing personal reasons, days before the league commenced.

Speaking to the Times of India, Raina stated that he needed adequate time with his family and doesn’t regret his decision.

“Why would there be any regret. I spent time with my kids and was there for my family. I really wanted to come back to my family. There was an incident in Punjab and they needed me (his uncle and cousins in Pathankot were murdered during a robbery),” Raina told TOI.

“My wife needed me here, too, during the pandemic. I have been playing for 20 years so I know I will do it again. But when your family needs you, you have to be there. I felt that was the wise thing to do at that time,” Raina added.

Suresh Raina, who is CSK’s leading run-scorer, also spoke about how it felt watching the game on TV and not being there with the team.

“It was weird to watch the game on television. I was in touch with the team but yes, it was challenging from me to be at home. But like I said, it gave me more time at home. My kids are young and I gave my family top priority,” Raina said further.

Raina’s absence in CSK dressing room turned out to be a huge factor behind team’s dismal show in the tournament. For the first time in the history of IPL, MS Dhoni-led CSK failed to make it to the playoffs. They finished at the 7th spot with six wins and 12 points in their kitty.