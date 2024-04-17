Where does Gujarat Titans’ 89 all-out rank in the list of lowest IPL total of all time
Gujarat Titans were bundled out for just 89 against Delhi Capitals. Rashid Khan was the only batter who put up a fight when the DC bowlers were running riot.
Gujarat Titans had a dismal outing with the bat in the Indian Premier League match on Wednesday night against Delhi Capitals at Narendra Modi Stadium. The Shubman Gill-led side was bundled out for just 89 in front of home fans as the Delhi bowlers attacked in a pack to dismantle their unit.
Mukesh Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for the Capitals as he claimed three scalps, while Ishant Sharma and Tristan Stubbs claimed a couple each.
Rashid Khan was the only GT batter who put up a fight when the DC bowlers were running riot as he scored 31 runs off 24 balls. Meanwhile, only three batters were able to cross the triple-digit mark as Sai Sudarshan (12) and Rahul Tewatia (10) were the other two apart from Rashid.
However, the Titans managed to keep themselves out of the top 10 lowest scores in IPL as they are placed well below, on the 28th spot.
Check the top 10 lowest scores in IPL
RCB - 49 vs KKR in 2017
RR - 58 vs RCB in 2009
RR - 59 vs RCB in 2023
DC - 66 vs MI in 2017
DC - 67 vs PBKS in 2017
KKR - 67 vs MI in 2008
RCB - 68 vs SRH in 2022
RCB - 70 vs CSK in 2019
RCB - 70 vs RR in 2014
PBKS 73 vs RPS in 2017
GT vs DC IPL 2024 Highlights
The Titans lost their skipper Shubman in the second over for just two and the Capitals bowlers capitalised on the opportunity to inflict an early batting collapse. The hosts were four down inside the powerplay and the middle order didn't display any sign of fightback as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.
Playing the match in place of the injured David Warner, Sumit Kumar produced a brilliant piece of fielding and ran out Sudharsan with a direct throw at the non-striker's end, a diving effort from the batter failing to save him as the ball hit the base of the stumps.
The Capitals were on song, and their skipper led by example as he dived to pull off an excellent catch off Ishant to send back the dangerous David Miller (2), leaving the home team reeling at 30/4 in five overs.
Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant was just terrific behind the stumps to lead his team from the front. He took a blinder to dismiss Miller and then produced a couple of electrifying stumpings.
