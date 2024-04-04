Where is David Miller? Shubman Gill confirms Kane Williamson's return as GT meet PBKS at IPL 2024

Former champions Gujarat Titans (GT) have successfully moved on from former skipper Hardik Pandya as new captain Shubman Gill has guided the franchise to crucial wins over five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) and free-scoring Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Meeting Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match No.17 of the cash-rich league at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the 2022 IPL winners were forced to make a tactical change to their playing XI in Ahmedabad. With GT playing without Miller, Gill confirmed Williamson's return(ANI-PTI)

Speaking at the coin toss after Punjab Kings opted to bowl first against the hosts, GT skipper Gill confirmed that former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is making his comeback for the former champions. GT captain Gill also revealed that Gujarat are missing the services of power-hitter David Miller. Former SRH skipper Williamson has replaced Miller in the Titans XI. South Africa's Miller has been ruled out of the contest due to a niggle.

“We would have bowled, it looks like an even wicket, it's been a bit overcast so hopefully there will be no dew. We have started off pretty well, we have got couple of games on the road after this, games on the road are important. Last year, we played away from home pretty well. Miller misses out due to a niggle and Kane comes into the side,” Gill said at the toss.

Miller powered GT to an impressive win over SRH at the IPL 2024. The Proteas batter smashed 44 off 27 balls as his crucial knock sealed GT's seven-wicket win over the 2016 champions. Miller smashed four fours and two sixes in his entertaining knock for the Titans. Miller and Vijay Shankar remained unbeaten to complete GT's 163-run chase in 19.1 overs. While GT are without Miller, PBKS have added Sikandar Raza to their starting XI.

"We are gonna bowl first, I feel it's a good wicket and it will stay the same, we will prefer chasing. In some of the games, the score has been very high but it's not going to be that way every game because the teams are very good. I think we are playing decent cricket, it's early days in the tournament, we are going to play better. Livi goes out and Sikandar Raza comes into the side," PBKS skipper Dhawan said.

Punjab Kings playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Gujarat Titans playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande.