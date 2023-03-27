'Where will Dhoni play? He batted well last year but...': Ex-KKR star's 'larger than life' statement for CSK captain

Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni is gearing up for his emotional return to the Chepauk fortress in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play their first full IPL season in their den since 2019. Dhoni was reinstated as the leader of the Chennai-based franchise after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down from the top post during the league stage of the cash-rich tournament last year. File image of MS Dhoni with Stephen Fleming.(IPL/Twitter)

Veteran all-rounder Jadeja decided to relinquish the CSK captaincy after guiding Dhoni and Co. to just two wins in eight games last season. CSK capped off a forgetful season as Dhoni's men finished ninth in the 10-team tournament last season. CSK recorded four wins and suffered 10 defeats in the league stage last year. The four-time champions had last lifted the famous trophy in 2021.

The Yellow Brigade then forked out INR 16.25 crore to sign superstar Ben Stokes for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. With Dhoni returning to the helm at the Chepauk, CSK are expected to bounce back in the upcoming season of the world's richest T20 league. Dhoni, who will turn 42 in July, is also in speculation about finishing his incredible IPL career at Chepauk this season.

Sharing his views on the popular show AakashVani, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra hinted that the upcoming season could be Dhoni's last in the IPL. “The first thing is that this could be the last of Dhoni. So there is a slight emotional connect about how Dhoni and his team will do. Is this the last time we are seeing him on the field with a bat and gloves in hand?,” Chopra told Jio Cinema.

"Where will Dhoni play? During the SA20, RP Singh had asked a question that would Dhoni select himself as a player in the XI? He batted well last year but will it be similar this year as well? You never want to see your legend struggling. So that is one question that is looming large but Dhoni is larger than life," the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter added.

Dhoni has played 234 matches in the cash-rich league. The former India captain has amassed 4,978 runs in the elite T20 tournament. Dhoni's CSK will kickstart their campaign against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

