‘Wherever I go, they chant RCB, RCB’: England rising star Jacob Bethell meets Virat Kohli for first time

England’s rising all-rounder, Jacob Bethell, is filled with excitement as he looks forward to joining the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the upcoming IPL season. The Warwickshire cricketer, who has already impressed with his all-round abilities in international cricket, expressed his enthusiasm for being part of the star-studded franchise that also features former India captain Virat Kohli. England's Jacob Bethell, left, celebrates the dismissal of India's Shreyas Iyer, second left(AP)

Bethell, who was picked up by RCB for ₹2.60 crore in the mega auction, is no stranger to RCB fans. A part of the England white-ball sides in the India tour, Bethell has already witnessed unwavering support from the RCB fans. “RCB is a great franchise, and I've felt the love over here,” Bethell said as quoted by Daily Mail. “Every ground I've been to, as soon as I walk onto the pitch, they start chanting: RCB, RCB. There's definitely a lot of support.”

The 22-year-old all-rounder met Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli for the first time during the ODI series against India in Nagpur. After scoring a crucial 51 runs and taking a wicket, Bethell spoke about the opportunity to play alongside Kohli and other cricketing icons at RCB. “To play along with the likes of players like that would be really cool,” Bethell shared, acknowledging the chance to play with the cricketing greats.

However, Bethell also emphasized the human side of playing alongside such renowned figures. “As soon as you play against someone, you realise you're playing the same game and they can make the same mistakes you can. It’s just that those guys obviously got a lot better at not making the mistakes,” he added.

During the ongoing ODI series against India, he rescued England from a precarious position with a brilliant 51, following a composed knock after the team had slumped to 111 for four. His six off Hardik Pandya, followed by a flurry of runs, showcased his aggressive nature and ability to accelerate when needed. Ravindra Jadeja eventually dismissed him, but his performance highlighted his natural temperament and ability to perform under pressure.

The stylish left-hander has also showcased his bowling skills. Bethell dismissed India's Shreyas Iyer in the first ODI with a classical slow left-arm delivery, underscoring his potential as a genuine all-rounder. “I see myself as a genuine all-rounder,” he said, adding that he is keen to make an impact with both bat and ball in international cricket. “Whenever I get the chance to bowl and state my claim, and put us in a good position, I will. It's a massive part of my package.”