Which bowlers have registered the 5-best bowling figures in an IPL final

Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson were the standout performers for Punjab Kings as the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings restricted Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to 190/9 in the allotted twenty overs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both Arshdeep and Jamieson were exceptional with the ball, but you would be shocked to know that the duo don't even make the top five list in terms of best bowling figures in an IPL final. IPL 2025 Final, RCB vs PBKS: Here are the bowlers who have registered the five-best bowling figures in an IPL final. (PTI)

Over the course of the 18 IPL final, only three bowlers have taken four wickets in the summit clash of the T20 tournament. Anil Kumble, Dwayne Bravo and Karanveer Singh are the three bowlers who have taken four wickets in IPL finals.

However, it is Anil Kumble who holds the record for bowling the best spell in IPL final. His figures from the 2009 final against the Deccan Chargers is yet to be bettered by someone else. It has been 16 years, but the record still stands.

Bravo scalped four wickets in the IPL 2013 final against Mumbai Indians. However, his effort went in vain as the Rohit Sharma-led team won the contest.

Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) pacer Karanveer Singh scalped four wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2014 final. His effort, too, went in vain as KKR won their second title at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The top five list is rounded up by Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya, who took three wickets each in different IPL finals.

Here are the top five spells in IPL finals

1. Anil Kumble (RCB) - 4/16 in four overs vs Deccan Chargers (2009)

2. Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 4/42 in four overs vs MI (2013)

3. Karanveer Singh (KXIP) - 4/54 in four overs vs KKR (2014)

4. Ravichandran Ashwin (CSK) - 3/16 in four overs vs RCB (2011)

5. Hardik Pandya (Gujarat Titans) - 3/17 in four overs vs Rajasthan Royals (2022)