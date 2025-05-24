Who are the new faces in India's Test squad for England tour? Karun Nair makes comeback, two earn maiden call-ups

A new dawn in Indian Test cricket began with a double farewell. Earlier this month, India bid adieu to two of its modern greats – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – from the longest format. Rohit, who had evolved into a dependable opener and the side’s leader in whites, and Kohli, the heartbeat of India’s aggressive Test renaissance, stepping away together has left a monumental void in terms of runs, experience, and leadership. The timing of their exits, just ahead of a gruelling five-Test series in England, saw the selectors being tasked with handling a generational transition. Karun Nair during the Ranji Trophy; Arshdeep Singh engages in practice session during the Champions Trophy(PTI)

Among the notable inclusions are fresh faces ready to make their mark: Arshdeep Singh and Sai Sudharsan receive their maiden Test call-ups, while Karun Nair, absent from India’s Test whites since 2017, is handed a second chance to script a redemption story.

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep's call-up reflects the trust in his skill set beyond white-ball cricket. Known for his sharp left-arm swing and composure under pressure, Arshdeep has been a T20I regular since the 2022 T20 World Cup, where he finished as India’s leading wicket-taker. Since last year, Arshdeep has also featured in ODIs consistently and played a key role in India's Champions Trophy triumph in March this year.

In IPL 2025, he’s led Punjab Kings' revival with the ball, scalping 16 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 21.93, a key reason behind their first playoff qualification in 11 years. But it’s not just his T20 form that’s caught the selectors’ eye. Arshdeep has quietly built a strong red-ball profile with India A, impressing on previous overseas tours with his discipline and seam movement. In English conditions, his angle and control could provide a much-needed variation to India’s fast-bowling unit.

Sai Sudharsan

Among India’s brightest young batting talents, Sai Sudharsan’s rise has been methodical and consistent. The 22-year-old Tamil Nadu batter has already shown his class across formats. Despite limited appearances in domestic red-ball cricket this season due to national white-ball commitments, he made the most of his opportunities, racking up 303 runs in just three games, including a commanding double century.

His IPL form has been nothing short of dominant. As of now, he holds the Orange Cap in the 2025 season for the Gujarat Titans, showcasing a compact technique and temperament under pressure. The selectors had already earmarked him for bigger things; he’s part of the India A squad for the England tour and is expected to join before the second multi-day match after wrapping up his IPL duties.

Karun Nair

Few players know the highs and lows of Test cricket like Karun Nair. In 2016, he became only the second Indian batter after Virender Sehwag to score a triple century in Tests – a breathtaking 303* against England in Chennai. But in a matter of months, he was out of favour, and by 2017, completely out of the team. For eight years, Karun remained on the fringes, playing domestic cricket, refining his game, and waiting.

That wait now ends. His recall is built on a stellar outing in domestic cricket last season – 863 in the latest Ranji Trophy season at an average of 53.93, including four centuries, followed by a dominant Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign with 779 runs and five tons. Add to that his experience in English conditions while playing county cricket for Northamptonshire, and Karun suddenly emerges as a seasoned option amid a young group.