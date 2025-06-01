Who faces RCB in IPL 2025 final if Qualifier 2 between PBKS and MI is washed out in Ahmedabad?

Ahmedabad has received plenty of rain in the days leading up to the two IPL 2025 playoff matches, leading to some concern regarding whether either Qualifier 2 or the Final itself might be affected by weather as the teams battle it out to crown the 2025 champion. Thankfully, the weather forecast for the second Qualifier between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians indicates that it will likely be dry and favourable conditions through Sunday evening. Nonetheless, the teams, and one in particular, will be slightly nervous and keeping an eye on the forecast through the day. Groundsmen cover the pitch with covers during a practice session ahead of PBKS vs MI in Ahmedabad.(PTI)

With no reserve day in store due to Qualifier 2 and the final only have one day’s gap between them, the match must be played to conclusion on June 1 itself. This means that should there be a total washout in Ahmedabad in the PBKS vs MI contest, the team that finished higher in the table will automatically progress.

“If conditions do not permit a Super Over, or subsequent Super Overs within the time available to determine the winner then the team which, at the end of the relevant regular Season, finished in the higher position in the League will be deemed the winner of the relevant play-off match,” clarify the IPL’s Playing Conditions notice for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

Who finished higher in the table?

This will be good news for Punjab, who finished in first place on the table. In addition to providing them two shots at making the final after their loss to RCB in Qualifier 1, it means they hold a conditional advantage over fourth-placed Mumbai Indians heading into this match.

Regardless, both teams will be hoping for a full day’s play heading into the final, and the forecast predicts a slight chance of rain at around 5:00 PM on Sunday. In the evening, however, while humidity is expected, as are dry conditions.

The winner of PBKS vs MI will progress to the final on June 3, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru awaiting the fate of their opposition as they look towards a first IPL trophy.