News / Cricket / '...who have played in IPL...': Ravindra reveals special reason behind WC form, names Kohli and Smith in big statement

'...who have played in IPL...': Ravindra reveals special reason behind WC form, names Kohli and Smith in big statement

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 09, 2023 09:45 PM IST

Rachin Ravindra revealed one of the main reason behind his World Cup form, and also name dropped Virat Kohli and Steve Smith in a big statement.

Rachin Ravindra was once again in hot form as he played a crucial role in New Zealand's five-wicket win in their final league match against Sri Lanka, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. Chasing 172, New Zealand cruised to 172/5 in 23.2 overs courtesy of some good batting from Devon Conway (45), Daryl Mitchell (43) and Rachin Ravindra (42). Meanwhile, Angelo Mathews bagged a two-wicket haul.

Initially, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 171 in 46.4 overs as Kusal Perera got a half-century. For the Black Caps' bowling department, Trent Boult took three wickets and Mitchell Santner, Ravindra scalped two dismissals.

Ravindra has been New Zealand's best player and is on top of the run charts with 565 runs in nine matches. Speaking after the match, the all-rounder also revealed that advice from Conway and Williamson, who play in India during the IPL season, was highly beneficial for him. Ravindra also went on to name Virat Kohli and Steve Smith in a huge statement. "Talk to Devon, talk to Kane who have played in the IPL, get golden nuggets from them whenever I can. Still water under the bridge and we will be watching those games. I idolised Kane, idolised a lot of guys in this World Cup, Kohli, Root, Steve Smith and I felt ooh, I'm playing with them. I'm lucky to have that freedom from the guys", he said after the match.

Speaking on the recent comparisions with Sachin Tendulkar, he said, "It's a pretty surreal feeling. Playing in Bangalore with my extended family is always special and I won't take for granted when the crowd chants your name. To be compared to the great man (Sachin Tendulkar) is something I never dreamt of. Lucky it all worked out. 6 to 12 months ago I was not in the frame. Accolades and individual things aside, good to be in the playoffs."

Ravindra is also the first player to get three tons in his debut World Cup. With the win, New Zealand cemented their position in the final qualification berth for the semi-finals, making it nearly impossible for fifth-placed Pakistan and sixth AFghanistan to topple them.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.

Thursday, November 09, 2023
