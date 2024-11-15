Who is Anshul Kamboj? Haryana pacer etches name in history with 10 wickets in an innings vs Kerala in Ranji Trophy

Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj etched his name into Ranji Trophy history on Friday, picking up a remarkable 10 wickets in an innings during his team's round five clash against Kerala in Rohtak. Kamboj's sensational bowling performance saw him finish with figures of 10/49, becoming only the third bowler ever to take all 10 wickets in a single innings in the tournament's history. Anshul Kamboj celebrates during the Ranji Trophy match vs Kerala(BCCIDomestic/X)

His outstanding achievement places him alongside Bengal’s Premangshu Chatterjee (10/20) and Rajasthan's Pradeep Sundaram (10/78), who previously accomplished the same rare feat.

Kamboj, who started the third day with eight wickets already in hand, completed the extraordinary performance by dismissing Basil Thampi and Shoun Roger to bowl Kerala out for 291.

The previous best bowling performance by a Haryana bowler in the Ranji Trophy belonged to Joginder Sharma, who claimed eight wickets against Vidarbha in the 2004/05 season. Kamboj's 10-wicket haul surpasses that and cements his growing reputation as one of the rising stars of Indian domestic cricket. The 23-year-old came into limelight earlier this year when he represented the Mumbai Indians in the 2024 IPL season.

Earlier, Kamboj produced a devastating spell to take eight wickets, triggering a Kerala collapse as they finished Day 2 on 285/8 in Rohtak.

The pacer from Karnal, who had picked up two wickets on the opening day, continued his spectacular run, removing overnight batters Akshay Chandran (59) and Sachin Baby (52) after they resumed at 138/2.

Jalal Sexena became Kamboj's next victim but Mohammed Azarudden provided some resistance with a knock of 53 while adding 74 runs with Sachin Baby. But Kamboj returned to get rid of both the batters along with MD Nidheesh before bad light forced an early end to the day's play.

Kamboj wraps a perfect 10

On Day 3, Kamboj struck in the 111th over of the innings, castling Thampi to pick his ninth wicket of the innings. Six overs later, Roger became his final victim, as Kamboj induced an outside edge to complete a historic feat.

In international cricket, only three bowlers – Jim Laker (England), Anil Kumble (India), and Ajaz Patel (New Zealand) – have picked all ten wickets in a single innings of a Test.