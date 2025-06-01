Who is Anshul Kamboj? The India A pacer who outshone Harshit Rana and Shardul Thakur in unofficial Test vs England Lions

Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj is going from strength-to-strength and is making a strong case for earning an India call-up pretty soon. The tall speedster who is currently a part of India A's playing XI for the first unofficial Test against England Lions in Canterbury, is making the ball talk, hence impressing fans and pundits worldwide. The 24-year-old has outbowled the likes of Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Kumar and Harshit Rana and it is a tremendous feat considering this is Kamboj's first time playing in the UK. All you need to know about pacer Anshul Kamboj, who is currently a part of India A's playing XI(Screengrab - SonyLiv)

In the nine overs, Kamboj bowled on Day 2 of the first unofficial Test, the pacer gave away just 24 runs. He also took the opening wicket for India A as he rattled the stumps of England Lions opening batter, Ben McKinney.

The ball bowled on a good length and held its line, but McKinney was unable to get his bat down in time. Eventually, the delivery rattled the left-handed batter's off-stump.

Anshul Kamboj became a household name in November 2024 when he took all 10 wickets in an innings in the Ranji Trophy while playing for Haryana against Kerala. He returned with figures of 10/49, becoming only the third bowler in the history of the Ranji Trophy to take all 10 wickets in a single innings.

Earlier, Bengal’s Premangshu Chatterjee (10/20) and Rajasthan's Pradeep Sundaram (10/78) had achieved this feat in the Ranji Trophy.

Speaking of Anshul Kamboj, he has played 22 First-Class games so far, taking 74 wickets at an average of 22.16. He has also taken two five-wicket hauls in his short career.

In addition to 22 First-Class matches, Kamboj has played 25 List A matches and 30 T20s for Haryana, taking 74 wickets.

Kamboj represented CSK in IPL 2025

The Haryana pacer represented Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season after being picked up in the auction for INR 3.40.

Kambojn did not feature in the starting XI in the initial few matches. However, he finally got his chance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In his first match for the franchise, he returned with one wicket.

Eventually, Kamboj played eight matches for CSK in the 18th edition of the T20 tournament, taking eight wickets. His best performance came against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium where he scalped three wickets.

After one IPL game, Anshul Kamboj was also praised by the CSK talisman MS Dhoni, saying the tall pacer gets impeccable seam movement.

“Kamboj is someone who doesn’t get swing, but he gets some seam movement, the ball hits you harder than the speed gun suggests,” said Dhoni.