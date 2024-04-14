Who is Dipendra Singh Airee, the Nepal star who emulated Yuvraj Singh's 2007 T20 World Cup feat with 6 sixes in an over?
Dipendra Singh Airee joins an elite list consisting of Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard.
Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee created history on Saturday, becoming the third man to smack six sixes in an over in a T20I. Dipendra scripted the achievement in the last over against Qatar in Nepal's ACC Men's Premier Cup match.
Ahead of the final over, Airee was at 28 off 15 balls and Nepal were on 174/7. Facing Kamran Khan, he hammered six sixes to end up registering 64 off 21 balls, taking Nepal to 210/7. Meanwhile, Aasif Sheikh registered 52 in 41 balls.
Also Read | IPL 2024 Purple Cap list after PBKS vs RR: Yuzvendra Chahal climbs to pole position, Kagiso Rabada surges to third
Nepal failed to chase down a target of 211 runs, losing by 32 runs and Airee also contributed once again with two wickets.
Airee joins an elite list which consists of Yuvraj Singh (off Stuart Broad in the 2007 World T20) and Kieron Pollard (off Akila Dananjaya in 2021). Meanwhile, Harschelle Gibbs and Jaskaran Malhotra have achieved the feat in ODIs.
Who is Direndra Singh Airee?
Airee is a 24-year-old batting all-rounder from Nepal, and was also one of the eleven players to feature in Nepal's first-ever ODI in 2018. Meanwhile, during the 19th Asian Games, Airee clobbered an unbeaten record fastest fifty in T20I cricket by slamming 50* off nine deliveries against Mongolia.
He made his List A debut for Nepal in the 2015-17 ICC World Cricket League Championship. He was also part of Nepal's squad for the 2016 U-19 World Cup. Meanwhile, he captained his country in the 2017 U-19 Asia Cup.
Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, PBKS vs RR Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.