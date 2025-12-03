‘Who needs Superman when you have Virat Kohli?’: Gavaskar goes bonkers after Sachin Tendulkar's record broken again

What is it about Virat Kohli and ODIs? There have been countless attempts at deciphering the divine connection but none perhaps does justice. There are literary illustrations that Kohli can score ODI centuries even in his sleep. In his case, it might actually be literal. A man doesn't play any other format, spends most of his time away from the country with his family and yet turns up in an ODI and walks his way to centuries. Is it the format? Is it the man? Probably both. Maybe neither. Virat Kohli's love affair with one-day cricket, which many believe is struggling for existence, sandwiched between T20Is and Tests, should remain one of the game's unsolved mysteries. India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the second ODI against South Africa in Raipur(PTI)

For us mortals, it is better to stick to facts, which can be proved on pen and paper, watched and rewatched till we get tired. And Kohli, mind you, gives plenty of that. So let's stick to it.

After hitting his 52nd century in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi, Kohli came back in his favourite format a couple of nights later, in one of India's newest states and newest stadiums, to, guess what? Hit his 53rd ODI century, of course.

What makes each of Kohli's centuries even more special is his identical childlike celebrations. Minutes before he reached his 53rd ODI century, Ruturaj Gaikwad hit his maiden century in the format, but dare you try to differentiate the celebrations? Kohli jumped and punched the air in delight after nudging a Marco Jansen delivery to long on. The arms went aloft, and then the helmet came off; he looked towards heaven, reached for his locket and kissed it as if it were his first. Loud chants of Kohli, Kohli rang across the Raipur stadium. All so surreal, all so expected.

"Who needs Superman when you have Virat Kohli?" said the legendary Sunil Gavaskar on commentary, making no attempts to hide his exuberance. And why should he? After all, Kohli once again broke multiple records, the major one being another Sachin Tendulkar world record.

It was Kohli's 46th ODI century batting at No.3, which is now the most by any batter in a particular batting position. Previously, the record was jointly shared between Kohli and Tendulkar. The latter had 45 ODI centuries while batting at the top of the order.

Kohli now has 11 different streaks of hundreds in two (or more) consecutive ODI innings. The next most for anyone is six by AB de Villiers. He now has seven (or more) hundreds against four different opponents: 10 against Sri Lanka, 9 against the West Indies, 8 against Australia and 7 against South Africa. Sachin Tendulkar is the only one to have done so against multiple opponents (9 against Australia and 8 vs against Sri Lanka).

He surpassed Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers for the most centuries in India vs South Africa ODIs.

Kohli scored 102 off 93 balls before getting holed out at long on. He hit seven fours and two sixes in his innings, which was largely built on singles and twos. "I repeatedly say this, attacking batting is not just about boundaries and sixes. Look at how Kohli takes the ones and twos and never allows the bowler to settle," Gavaskar said.