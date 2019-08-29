‘Who’s your favourite Indian cricketer?’ Jimmy Neesham’s hilarious reply will leave you in splits

cricket

James Neesham is one of the most popular cricketers on social media. He has been active on social media with his quirky posts and fans have lapped it up. Neesham’s activity on social media have been full of puns, funny takes and hilarious comments on cricket. And Neesham was at it again recently.

The New Zealander was doing an Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Instagram while flying out to play in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL). So naturally a question came up where Neesham was asked to reveal his favourite Indian cricketer. Fans might have been expecting Neesham’s reply to include MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or Jasprit Bumrah.

However, Neesham was at it quirky best while answering the question. Neesham revealed that his favourite Indian cricketer is none other than Indian-born Kiwi cricketer Ish Sodhi. Here is what Neesham said on his Instagram story:-

Few days before, Kiwi all-rounder Neesham had lauded England all-rounder Ben Stokes in a unique manner after his heroics in third Ashes Test against England. Neesham took to Twitter to applaud Stokes who originally hails from New Zealand.

“It has been a hell of a month to be a kiwi born all-rounder that’s not me,” Neesham tweeted.

However there was a moment of controversy for Neesham in the first Ashes Test. Neesham had tweeted, “Rory Burns now has more runs in his first Ashes innings than Virat Kohli has in his entire Ashes career,” after the English cricketer scored an unbeaten 125 on Day 2 of first Ashes Test.

Neesham’s ‘joke’ however, attracted a mixed response from netizens. While some believed it was a witty take on recent developments, a few did not like the fact that Kohli was unnecessarily dragged into it.

