‘Who wants to sit outside? I’m also a human’: Umesh Yadav eager to make a comeback in India’s limited overs squads

cricket

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 13:54 IST

India pacer Umesh Yadav has expressed his eagerness to return to the India ODI and T20I sides. Umesh Yadav, who played only one limited overs match for India – a T20I against Australia last February in Visakhapatnam – in the last 12 months, said he is desperate to make a comeback to the ODI set up and is willing to do anything for it.

Yadav last played an ODI for India back in 2018 against West Indies and since then has never really managed to break into the playing XI despite being a part of the squad on multiple occasions. “Who wants to sit outside the ground? I am also human. I am working really hard and am very eager to play white-ball cricket again,” Umesh told Timesofindia.com.

Also Read | ‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator

Despite ending up as India’s highest wicket-taker in 2015 ODI World Cup, Umesh’s limited overs career never really took flight. The arrival of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Navdeep Saini did not make it easy for him either. But the experienced Vidarbha pacer is hopeful of a return in coloured clothing.

“I am thankful to the selectors who gave me the opportunity to play for the country. They are the best judge. I am trying my best to make a comeback to white-ball cricket. For this, whatever I have to do, I will,” Umesh said.

Umesh also stated that he was disappointed after not finding his name in India’s World Cup squad in 2019.

“I got the chance in the 2015 World Cup. I was happy to perform well for my country. I was disappointed when I was not included in the 2019 World Cup,” Umesh added.

Also Read | ‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over

Umesh, who was ignored for the ODI and T20Is against New Zealand is hopeful of making his presence felt in the two-match Test series at the end of the tour.

“Honestly, I am looking forward to this (playing Tests in New Zealand) . I am eager to play red-ball cricket in New Zealand. I have performed well in recent times and I’m in good touch too. My series against Bangladesh was good too. I am pretty positive about my selection for New Zealand Test series. If I am selected, I am going to give my 100 percent. I have worked a lot on my line and length. I am hoping for the best,” said Umesh.

Describing his relations with the likes of Bumrah, Shami and Ishant, Umesh said, he is proud to be a part of such a bowling attack which is often rated as one of the best in the world.

“I am proud to be a part of this pace-bowling attack. The best part is that all four of us -- Bumrah, Shami, Ishant and I -- are capable of bowling 140 kmph plus. We are performing well and taking wickets. We all have qualities to perform in any given conditions. Give us any condition and situation, we will go and perform. That’s what makes us stand apart. Bumrah, Shami, Ishant and I enjoy each other’s company. We bowl in unison. We all complement each other,” he said.