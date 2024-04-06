 Who won yesterday's match? How IPL 2024 points table is shaping up after Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Chennai Super Kings | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Who won yesterday's match? How IPL 2024 points table is shaping up after Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Chennai Super Kings

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 06, 2024 06:45 AM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad's win against Chennai Super Kings on Friday saw them climb to fifth position in the IPL 2024 points table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad sealed a stunning six-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2024 fixture, on Friday in Hyderabad. The win saw SRH climb from seventh to fifth position in the points table, with four points in four matches (two wins and two defeats). Meanwhile, CSK remained in third position with four points in four games, and with a higher net run rate.

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni (C) shakes hands with Sunrisers Hyderabad's players.(AFP)
Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni (C) shakes hands with Sunrisers Hyderabad's players.(AFP)

Kolkata Knight Riders occupy top spot in the IPL 2024 points table, with six points in three matches and are unbeaten this season. They are followed by Rajasthan Royals in second place, who are also unbeaten. CSK are third, followed by Lucknow Super Giants in fourth. SRH are fifth in the standings, with Punjab Kings in sixth position.

Last season's runners-up Gujarat Titans are seventh in the table, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore in eighth position. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are ninth and winless Mumbai Indians are bottom of the ten-team IPL 2024 points table.

IPL 2024 points table

IPL 2024 points table
IPL 2024 points table

Chasing 166, SRH cruised to 166/4 in 18.1 overs, courtesy of swashbuckling batting from Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram. Abhishek smacked 37 off 12 balls, packed with three fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Markram clobbered 50 off 36 deliveries, including four fours and a six. For Chennai's bowling department, Moeen Ali took two wickets.

Initially, Shivam Dube's 24-ball 45-run knock took CSK to 165/5 in 20 overs. The SRH bowlers put in a collective team effort as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Pat Cummins, Shahbaz Ahmed and Jaydev Unadkat put in a collective team effort.

Speaking after the game, Player of the Match Abhishek said, "In the bowling we felt it's a bit slow wicket. We knew if we take the powerplay on, we can go with the flow after that. We had a chance to prepare well before this IPL. Big scores do matter (individual scores), but I went with the flow today. Special thanks to Yuvi paaji, Brian Lara and my dad for this."

