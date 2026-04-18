Why are RCB wearing green jersey against Delhi Capitals for IPL 2026 match at Chinnaswamy?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will wear their iconic green jerseys when they take on Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, continuing a sustainability campaign that has become one of the franchise’s most recognisable annual traditions since its launch in 2011. RCB will don their Green Jersey for the match against DC. (X images)

The jersey is not just a cosmetic change for one fixture. RCB has positioned it as the most visible part of a broader environmental push, stating that the kit is made from recycled materials and reflects its long-term sustainability commitments. The franchise has also said it is the only carbon-neutral T20 team in the world and is now working towards becoming carbon positive.

More than just a symbolic jersey Over the years, the green kit has become closely associated with RCB’s “Green Initiative”, but this season the messaging around it appears sharper and more operational. The franchise has linked the jersey to a broader system of carbon measurement, accountability and fan participation rather than treating it as a one-off symbolic gesture.

Speaking on the initiative, RCB CEO Rajesh Menon said, “Achieving carbon-neutral status as a T20 franchise is the result of years of dedicated work. The green jerseys reflect this commitment, and we hope this initiative inspires our fans and stakeholders to embrace more responsible and sustainable practices.”

That quote gives the clearest sense of how RCB wants the match against Delhi Capitals to be viewed. The green jersey serves as the face of a broader sustainability programme that extends beyond the players into matchday operations, logistics, and fan engagement.

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Fan travel, waste audits and carbon tracking A major part of that effort is RCB’s attempt to measure the environmental impact created on matchdays. The franchise has said it is conducting stadium-wide surveys across all stands to study commuting patterns, ride-sharing behaviour, and estimated carbon emissions per spectator. That is an important detail because fan travel can account for a significant share of the carbon footprint associated with a live sporting event.

Fans are also being encouraged to use public transport, with match tickets enabling access to the Bengaluru Metro. At the stadium, RCB says it is continuing to strengthen waste segregation and management systems, while also conducting monitoring and audits of those practices.

The franchise has also detailed that it is assessing emissions related to team travel, accommodation and energy consumption. That includes reviewing travel distances and fuel usage, using room-night data to estimate accommodation-related emissions, and verifying stadium energy use through electricity records and diesel generator audits.

The bigger message behind the DC game RCB has further stated that matchday sustainability audits will continue throughout the season, with the findings to be consolidated into a detailed sustainability report before undergoing an independent assurance process.

That makes the green jersey against DC more than an annual visual identity moment. For RCB, it is the public-facing symbol of a campaign the franchise says is rooted in recycled materials, data-backed environmental tracking, operational accountability and fan participation.