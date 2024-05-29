'Why are you conceding sixes?': Female fan stumps Shadab Khan amidst lean patch with ball

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan faced an embarassing fan encounter recently as a female fan put him in a bit of uncomfortable position with her blunt question regarding his form. Shadab, who is currently in England, for four-match T20I series ahead of the mega T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. Shadab Khan faced an embarrassing situation.(X Image)

The leg-spinner has been going through a rough patch and remained wickless in the last two T20Is and leaked runs with an economy rate of over 12.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, a female fan can be seen asking Shadab,"Aap chakay kyun kha rahe hain? Form mein wapis aayein. Wicketein leni hai aapne (Why are you conceding sixes? Get your form back. You need to pick wickets)."

Meanwhile, the third T20I between England and Pakistan was washed out due to heavy rain in Cardiff.

Earlier, the first T20I at Headingley, Leeds was also abandoned due to rain without the toss.

England are currently 1-0 ahead in the series as they took the lead in the second T20I with a convincing 23-run win at Edgbaston.

The series is the final bilateral series for both teams before they begin their T20 World Cup campaign in June in the USA and the West Indies.

England, who are the defending champions, will begin their title-defence against Scotland on June 4 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. They will then play group matches against Australia, Oman, and Namibia in Barbados and Antigua. Pakistan will kick off their campaign against the USA on June 6. They will face arch-rival India on June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

"Nobody has such strong bowling line-up": Shahid Afridi on Pakistan tea,

Meanwhile, former captain Shahid Afridi named Pakistan's bowling line-up as the strongest ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is less than a week away.

"I think in any cricket team in the world, nobody has such a strong bowling line-up. All our four fast bowlers have a lot of skill and even the bowlers sitting on the bench like Abbas (Afridi) have a lot of skill with a good slower ball," Afridi said in a video posted by ICC.

"If the players with such good skills enter this World Cup against world-class batters they will perform well. All the names will also have a huge responsibility over them," he added.