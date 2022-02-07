'Why are you planning that?': Kohli engages in fun banter after India's U19 WC final star asks him 'what's his weakness'

India's U19 World Cup final star Ravi Kumar on Monday revealed former India skipper Virat Kohli's hilarious reply to one of his questions during the interactive session the young boys had with the 2008 U19 World Cup-winning skipper on the eve of their match against England in Antigua.

Speaking to Indian Express, Ravi revealed that he had asked Kohli, "What is his weakness?" And the veteran Indian batsman laughed it off saying, "Kyun abhi se out karne ki training kar raha hai kya (Are are already planing to get me out now)?”

Kumar played a pivotal role in India's four-wicket win at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday where he picked four wickets for 34 runs in nine overs. Raj Bawa, however, was the pick of the bowlers for India, with his stellar five-wicket haul. He had finished with 5/31. Kaushal Tambe had picked the other wicket as India folded England for just 189 with James Rew top-scoring with his 116-ball 95.

In response to the target of 190, India lost opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the second ball before Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu helped India chase down the target with their respective half-centuries and with an able assistance from Bawa's 54-ball 35, going past the mark with 14 balls remaining.

It was India's fifth U19 World Cup title having won previously in 2000, 2008, 2016 and 2018.

Ravi finished the tournament with 10 wickets, the second-most by an Indian in this edition after Vicky Ostwal's tally of 12 dismissals, at an average of 13.20 and with a strike rate of 21.6.

It's too exciting for my good, but happy with the result. I think we learned a lot from this. We were looking to bat as well. There was a little bit of moisture. [Dhull] led them very well. He has a very good head on his shoulders. I think it's a fabulous competition, getting this stage to perform at this young age, for all teams. It's a great opportunity to showcase talent and for the academies around the world," India head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar said after the team's victory.