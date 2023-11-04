close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / 'Why don't they sack everyone? Then, they will win World Cup': Vaughan ups his sarcasm game in brutal Pakistan roast

'Why don't they sack everyone? Then, they will win World Cup': Vaughan ups his sarcasm game in brutal Pakistan roast

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 04, 2023 08:11 AM IST

Michael Vaughan took a brutal dig at Pakistan over their recent off-the-field controversies amid the 2023 World Cup.

Pakistan have had quite an eventful World Cup 2023 campaign so far – both, on and off the field. While the side is still in contention for a spot in the semi-finals, the controversies off the field have dominated most of the narrative throughout their campaign. Babar Azam's men need to win all of their remaining matches and hope for favourable results in other matches to ensure a semi-final spot, and they were left in such position following four-successive losses in the tournament, starting with the seven-wicket defeat to arch-rivals India.

Bangladesh's captain Babar Azam during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Pakistan, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata(PTI)
Bangladesh's captain Babar Azam during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Pakistan, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata(PTI)

Rohit Sharma's men had thoroughly outplayed Pakistan in Ahmedabad, registering a seven-wicket win; however, it was their shock loss to Pakistan that triggered heavy criticism of the side. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) even issued a statement days after the defeat, urging the fans to keep supporting the side. In the days that followed, Inzamam-ul-Haq resigned as Pakistan's chief selector, while Babar's chat with a TV journalist was leaked by a national news channel in the country.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Amid a series of controversies, Pakistan will return to the field on Saturday when they face New Zealand in a must-win clash. Former England captain Michael Vaughan, however, has now made another unsparing remark at Pakistan's cricketing administration ahead of the clash. After bashing Mickey Arthur for his ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ remark following the loss to India, Vaughan sarcastically criticised Pakistan's knack of struggling with controversies during every major tournament.

“You think of the history of Pakistan, the World Cup doesn't start until there's controversy with Pakistan. Until there's a fallout... I don't understand, why don't they sack everyone a day before the tournament starts. Everybody resigns, they win the World Cup! What are you waiting for?” Vaughan said, as Adam Gilchrist and Damien Martyn, the other former cricketers in the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

Watch:

Vaughan also took a dig over Inzamam-ul-Haq's resignation as chief selector.

“Inzamam had to resign as the chairman of selectors because they had a conflict which was linked to a sports agent who was managing the players, but also, because he is related to Imam-ul-Haq. The conflict was, he was picking Imam. When they gave him the chairmanship of selectors, I'm pretty sure he was related to Imam-ul-Haq!” said Vaughan.

To this, Damien Martyn funnily replied, “That is why Mark Waugh played! That's why I couldn't get in!”

Pakistan are currently sixth in the points table and a win over New Zealand will take them level with the Kiwis, as well as Afghanistan.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, Netherlands vs Afghanistan Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule , World Cup Most Runs and World Cup Points Table updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out