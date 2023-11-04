'Why don't they sack everyone? Then, they will win World Cup': Vaughan ups his sarcasm game in brutal Pakistan roast

Pakistan have had quite an eventful World Cup 2023 campaign so far – both, on and off the field. While the side is still in contention for a spot in the semi-finals, the controversies off the field have dominated most of the narrative throughout their campaign. Babar Azam's men need to win all of their remaining matches and hope for favourable results in other matches to ensure a semi-final spot, and they were left in such position following four-successive losses in the tournament, starting with the seven-wicket defeat to arch-rivals India. Bangladesh's captain Babar Azam during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Pakistan, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata(PTI)

Rohit Sharma's men had thoroughly outplayed Pakistan in Ahmedabad, registering a seven-wicket win; however, it was their shock loss to Pakistan that triggered heavy criticism of the side. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) even issued a statement days after the defeat, urging the fans to keep supporting the side. In the days that followed, Inzamam-ul-Haq resigned as Pakistan's chief selector, while Babar's chat with a TV journalist was leaked by a national news channel in the country.

Amid a series of controversies, Pakistan will return to the field on Saturday when they face New Zealand in a must-win clash. Former England captain Michael Vaughan, however, has now made another unsparing remark at Pakistan's cricketing administration ahead of the clash. After bashing Mickey Arthur for his ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ remark following the loss to India, Vaughan sarcastically criticised Pakistan's knack of struggling with controversies during every major tournament.

“You think of the history of Pakistan, the World Cup doesn't start until there's controversy with Pakistan. Until there's a fallout... I don't understand, why don't they sack everyone a day before the tournament starts. Everybody resigns, they win the World Cup! What are you waiting for?” Vaughan said, as Adam Gilchrist and Damien Martyn, the other former cricketers in the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

Watch:

Vaughan also took a dig over Inzamam-ul-Haq's resignation as chief selector.

“Inzamam had to resign as the chairman of selectors because they had a conflict which was linked to a sports agent who was managing the players, but also, because he is related to Imam-ul-Haq. The conflict was, he was picking Imam. When they gave him the chairmanship of selectors, I'm pretty sure he was related to Imam-ul-Haq!” said Vaughan.

To this, Damien Martyn funnily replied, “That is why Mark Waugh played! That's why I couldn't get in!”

Pakistan are currently sixth in the points table and a win over New Zealand will take them level with the Kiwis, as well as Afghanistan.

