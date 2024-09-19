Why India are playing three pacers on traditionally spin-friendly Chennai pitch in IND vs BAN 1st Test

Team India returned to action on Thursday after more than a month’s break, facing Bangladesh in the first Test in Chennai. This match also marked the team’s first red-ball encounter in over six months, their last culminating in a 4-1 series victory against England. Playing at the historically spin-friendly MA Chidambaram Stadium, India’s decision to go with a pace-heavy attack – three fast bowlers and two spinners – caught many by surprise. Traditionally known for assisting spinners, the Chennai pitch is seemingly setting the stage for a different kind of contest this time around. India's captain Rohit Sharma (L) and his Bangladesh's counterpart Najmul Hossain Shanto pose with the trophy before the start of the first day play of the first Test(AFP)

The choice of an unusual bowling combination quickly sparked debate across social media, as fans questioned why India opted for such a lineup on a surface that typically rewards spinners. However, the rationale behind the decision seems to be rooted in the composition of the pitch and India’s long-term preparation strategy.

India vs Bangladesh Live Updates 1st Test Day 1

The Chennai surface this time has been prepared with a significant amount of red soil, which is known to produce more bounce. The team management likely considered this factor when deciding to back their high-quality pace attack.

Moreover, the decision appears to be influenced by India’s upcoming tour of Australia later this year. With the team expected to face fast, bouncy pitches Down Under, the management is already looking ahead, ensuring their pacers are in prime form for the challenge. The tour will be crucial as India aim for a historic third consecutive Test series win in Australia.

“What does red soil mean - bounce, turn and as the game progresses, the big spinners also come into play. They have left a little bit of residual moisture underneath the pitch. So the fast bowlers will have their say at the start,” former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who knows the Chennai surface all too well, said in the pitch report.

Bangladesh's quality spin attack

Another factor behind producing such a surface could be Bangladesh's recent dominance against Pakistan, where their spinners dismantled Shan Masood's team. Bangladesh's spinners played a pivotal role in their remarkable 2-0 series clean-sweep in Pakistan, and India might be looking to disrupt that momentum by preparing a pitch that favours pace over spin.

That said, India certainly doesn’t lack in the spin department, possessing one of the finest spin attacks in world cricket. However, the side’s recent struggles against spin were highlighted during their ODI series against Sri Lanka, where their batters appeared vulnerable. It’s plausible that the team management opted for a pace-friendly pitch to give India the best chance at securing a win and mitigating any potential issues against Bangladesh’s spinners.

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj