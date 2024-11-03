Mumbai [India], : India's gruelling home Test season finally ended with some worrying signs that are straightaway linked to the future of Gautam Gambhir's shaky start to his reign as head coach. Why India's batting stalwarts could be playing to save their careers in BGT

The phase of transition which supposedly began when Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were slowly sidelined from the Test setup, had started to show its effect as young blood continues to infuse itself in the team.

Even though the bowlers had their woes but still managed to thrive in patches throughout the home season, India's lackluster batting department was left exposed by some of the most inexperienced overseas spinners.

India's historic series whitewash against New Zealand on a Sunday was a stark reminder of the slowly depleting art of playing against spinners.

As the road to World Test Championship final became a walk on the rain in stead of sunshine and flowers, a major question is still out in the open, waiting to be addressed.

The dwindling form of stalwarts Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma weeks before the enduring Test series against Australia has been a reason for concern for the modern day Test giants.

Virat and Rohit's home Test season was a tale filled with moments of brilliance but overshadowed by the weight of low string of results.

Recently, India hosted Bangladesh and New Zealand which was constantly tipped as preparatory series for Australia.

India whitewashed Bangladesh only to be found themselves on the receiving end against New Zealand.

In these five Tests, Rohit could only muster up 133 runs at an average of just 13.30, with a half-century in 10 innings. His best score stood out to be 52. Rohit's concerning string of scores in this home season: 6, 5, 23, 8, 2, 52, 0, 8, 18 and 11.

Overall, in Tests this year, Rohit has scored 588 runs in 11 Tests and 21 innings at a below-par average of 29.40, with two centuries, two fifties and best score of 131.

His batting average in Tests hit the lowest for him in a calendar year since he started opening in the format in 2019.

In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, Rohit has garnered 833 runs in 14 Tests at an average of 33.32, with three centuries and four fifties in 26 innings.

On the other hand, Virat's numbers doesn't encourage the eye of spectators. His spin woes have gotten worse with the passage of time.

In five Tests, Kohli could only put 192 runs in 10 innings, averaging 21.33, with just one fifty and best score of 70. His scores during this home season feature: 6, 17. 47, 29*, 0, 70, 1, 17, 4 and 1.

In 2024, Virat has scored a mere 250 runs in 12 Test innings across six matches at an average of 22.72, with just one half-century and best score of 70.

In the ongoing WTC cycle 2023-25, Virat has scored 561 runs in nine Tests and 16 innings at an average of 37.40, with a century and three fifties with 121 as his best score.

With Rohit's participation in the opening Test of the BGat series remains uncertain, India's task of securing victory in Perth could become more tricky affair.

