'Why is he in WI T20 series? I'm confused. My 2 spinners are...': Srikkanth questions Ashwin's contention in T20WC team

India have options aplenty for the 2022 T20 World Cup, the most being in the spin department, but the a few curious selections have been questioned over time by experts and veteran cricketers. One of those selections have been that of Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been brought back to the Indian T20I set-up after a long gap of eight months with T20 World Cup just two months away. The move has in fact left former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth “totally confused” as he questioned the entire logic behind Ashwin's contention in the World Cup squad. Also Read | 'Dinesh ain't a finisher. He is just adding final touches': Srikkanth triggers huge debate on Karthik's role in India XI

Ashwin was brought into Indian T20 World Cup squad last year as Washington Sundar was injured and featured only after the Men in Blue fell out of contention for a spot in the semis. He was retained for the New Zealand home series in the next assignment that followed and was dropped later. And after a gap of eight months, Ashwin was brought back for the T20Is against West Indies.

Srikkanth, speaking on Fan Code at the start of the third T20I, opined that Ashwin's selection has been completely confusing and that he would not make it to his final 15 for the India's T20 World Cup squad. The former chief selector in fact backed Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal for the role.

“It is a big question. Regarding Ashwin I am totally confused. Why was he not dropped, then why was he not there, then why was he not play the T20 in England and then suddenly why is he in the T20s for the West Indies? It is confusing for all of us. Because your first spinner is Jadeja. Second is Chahal or Axar Patel or Ashwin or there will be a reserve spinner. Out of these four only two will go. Ideally...don't know Ashwin...may be because of his all-rounder capabilities. But my first option would be Chahal because he is the wrist spinner,” he explained.

In 12 overs so far across three matches in the ongoing series, Ashwin has picked three wickets at an economy rate of 6.66.

