Why is Pakistan vs UAE Group A Asia Cup game delayed by an hour?

The Pakistan cricket team confirmed they will play their final Group A clash against the UAE at the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai. The match, initially uncertain due to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) standoff with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over match referee Andy Pycroft, was originally scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST at the Dubai International Stadium. At PCB’s request, the do-or-die clash has been postponed by an hour. Pakistan's Saim Ayub, third right, and teammates celebrate the dismissal of India's Abhishek Sharma during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai(AP)

The uncertainty that hung over Pakistan’s campaign throughout the day culminated in reports that Salman Ali Agha’s men had been instructed to remain in the hotel until a final verdict was reached. Speculations were rife that Pakistan are all set to pull out of the UAE clash, which would result in their ouster from the Asia Cup.

PCB summoned former chairpersons Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi to its headquarters for a meeting with incumbent chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Amid the meeting, the PCB requested that the Group A match against the UAE be postponed by an hour pending further talks, and the delay was authorised. “They are discussing the issue and are in touch with Dubai over the matter. The match has been delayed by an hour for now,” PCB spokesperson Amir Mir told reporters at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The suspense eventually ended after Naqvi confirmed that the Pakistan players have been told to leave for the stadium. He tweeted: "We have asked the Pakistan team to depart for the Dubai Cricket Stadium. Further details to follow."

PCB's act traces back to Sunday’s India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash, where the no-handshake drama unfolded. Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts before and after the match. India captain Suryakumar Yadav stated that the decision was a gesture of solidarity towards the victims of the Pakistan-backed Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian Armed Forces, which carried out Operation Sindoor in retaliation.

Pakistan, however, were left fuming. Skipper Salman didn't attend the post-match presentation ceremony in protest, while PCB chairman Naqvi, who is also the head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), labelled India's action as "unsporting". The Pakistan team manager then lodged a complaint with the ACC, alleging that it was match referee Andy Pycroft who insisted that the two captains not shake hands at the toss, calling it a "misconduct of the highest order."

PCB later sought the ICC's intervention, demanding Pycroft’s removal from the Asia Cup referee panel and even threatening to pull out. However, after the apex body turned down the plea, the situation escalated. Top UAE board officials reportedly stepped in to mediate, warning that tickets sold, broadcaster commitments, and sponsorship deals could all be jeopardised. In fact, a middle ground was also proposed, wherein Pycroft could be removed from all Pakistan matches, and Richie Richardson could step in for the UAE match.

According to a report in the PTI, the Pakistan board wrote a second letter to the ICC "reiterating the demand to remove Pycroft from all its games." However, the appeal was rejected for the second time. Pycroft was later spotted at the Dubai International Stadium to officiate the Pakistan-UAE game, but was later seen leaving the venue, indicating that middle ground was accepted.