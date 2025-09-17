Pakistan vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: PAK on verge of knockout, face UAE in do-or-die clash
Pakistan vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: Salman Agha’s Pakistan take on UAE in a do-or-die clash, with the no-handshake row against India adding extra tension.
Pakistan vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan face a do-or-die clash against the UAE in the Asia Cup 2025 group stage, with the match effectively serving as a virtual knockout for a Super Four spot. Amidst the no-handshake controversy with India, Pakistan now need to regroup quickly on the field after their disappointing performance against their arch-rivals. Salman Agha and Co. are not the favourites this tournament, but that doesn't mean they can afford to get knocked out in the group stage only. ...Read More
After a win against Oman in their first match, Pakistan crumbled against high-quality Indian spin attack. They were absolute no match to the Indian team as the fearless batting approach from Suryakumar Yadav and Co. blew them away in Dubai.
The PCB lodged a complaint with the ICC, alleging that match referee Andy Pycroft instructed skipper Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands with Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav during the toss in their Asia Cup clash on Sunday. However, on Tuesday, the ICC dismissed Pakistan’s demand to drop Pycroft from the officiating panel, despite the PCB reportedly warning of a potential pullout from the tournament—a move that could have resulted in significant financial repercussions for the host nation.
Meanwhile, the UAE, on the other hand, suffered a crushing defeat against India in their opening clash, but they bounced back to trump Oman to keep themselves alive in the contest.
The UAE have a golden opportunity to push for a Super 4 spot as they prepare to face a Pakistan team still reeling from back-to-back defeats and off-field distractions. Playing at home, the hosts will look to capitalize on Pakistan’s dip in form, but will need flawless execution of their plans when they clash with Salman Ali Agha’s side.
UAE qualified for the tournament by winning the ACC Men's Premier Cup last and came into the event following a tri-series against Pakistan and Afghanistan. They have showed flashes of brilliance but never could sustain it over the entire match and it will be about holding on to the advantageous positions.
Pakistan’s bowling unit will need to regroup quickly, with Shaheen Shah Afridi and his fellow bowlers expected to put the heavy defeat against India behind them. While they may enter as favourites, complacency could be costly against a spirited UAE side.
Pakistan vs UAE Probable Playing XIs:
UAE Probable XI: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique
Pakistan Probable XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed
Pakistan vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, PAK vs UAE: Group A points table!
Pakistan vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, PAK vs UAE: India have already sealed qualification for the Super Four from Group A with two wins in as many matches and an impressive net run rate of +4.793. Pakistan are placed second with one win and one defeat, holding a healthier NRR (+1.649) than third-placed UAE, who also have a win and a loss but trail with a poor NRR of –2.030. Oman, meanwhile, are out of contention after losing both their fixtures and sitting at the bottom with a –3.375 NRR.
