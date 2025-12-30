Why is Smriti Mandhana not playing in the fifth and final T20I against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram?

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are chasing a series whitewash over Sri Lanka when they take the field against Sri Lanka in the fifth and final T20I on Tuesday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. For the dead rubber, the hosts opted to rest experienced campaigners Smriti Mandhana and Renuka Singh Thakur, bringing in G Kamalini and Sneh Rana into the playing XI. The changes to the playing XI were confirmed by skipper Harmanpreet after Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and opted to bowl first. Here's why Smriti Mandhana is not playing in the fifth and final T20I against Sri Lanka(HT_PRINT)

India has been dominating the five-match series, and Sri Lanka has been unable to mount any sort of fight. After a string of low scores in the first three matches, Mandhana came into her own, hammering 80 runs in the fourth T20I, helping India post more than 200 runs on the board.

However, the Amol Muzumdar-led management has now decided to give Mandhana a much-needed breather ahead of the upcoming Women's Premier League, where she will be leading the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

“Yes, we have two changes today. Smriti and Renuka are resting. Kamalini is going to make her debut, and Sneh Rana is back,” said Harmanpreet during her chat with Murali Karthik at the toss.

Prior to the 80-run knock against Sri Lanka in the fourth T20I, the left-handed Mandhana registered scores of 25, 14, and 1. With her half-century in the previous T20I, the southpaw became the fastest batter in women's cricket to surpass the 10,000 run mark.

Mandhana reached the mark in 281 international appearances, surpassing the previous fastest by the former India captain Mithali Raj.

What did Harmanpreet say at the toss?

2025 has been a remarkable year for India as the side finally broke the ICC title jinx, winning the 50-over World Cup for the first time. The side would now be looking to end the year on a high by winning their final game of this calendar year.

The series against Sri Lanka has already given India a much-needed opportunity to finalise their playing XI ahead of the all-important Women's T20 World Cup, set to be played in England next year.

“It is an important match, so let's just look to play with a great mindset. As I mentioned, it's an important match for us. Hopefully, we will continue the same momentum and give our best,” said the Indian captain.

Here are the playing XIs for the final T20I:

India: Shafali Verma, G Kamalini, Richa Ghosh(wicketkeeper), Harmanpreet Kaur(captain), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shree Charani.

Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(captain), Imesha Dulani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Rashmika Sewwandi, Kaushani Nuthyangana(wicketkeeper), Nimasha Madushani, Inoka Ranaweera, Malki Madara.