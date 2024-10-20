'Why not try in-form Abhimanyu Easwaran?': Gambhir, Agarkar's KL Rahul stance dismissed after Sarfaraz's ton vs NZ

KL Rahul was sent a warning by fans on social media after Sarfaraz Khan, who filled in for injured Shubman Gill in the India playing XI, scored a majestic 150 against New Zealand on Day 4 of the opening Test in Bengaluru. The Mumbai batter's efforts left India realising a possible Eden-esque escape after being folded for their lowest score of 46 at home in the first innings. However, Rahul succumbed to the pressure to manage just 12 runs off 16 balls as India suffered another collapse at the close of Day 4 to leave New Zealand with just 107 runs to win. India's KL Rahul returns to pavilion after being dismissed by New Zealand's William O'Rourke on the fourth day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024(PTI)

Rahul was left merely unfortunate with having to face the second new ball under the overcast Bengaluru conditions in the fourth evening, against which Sarfaraz had seemingly struggled as well, and looked in disarray despite having notched up his maiden ton in the match which helped India battle through the 356-run deficit and take a lead.

But Rahul will also have little to complain given that he managed 234 runs in the eight innings he played this year, comprising two fifties. However, both came in difficult scenarios, amid Rahul being forced to alter positions in the line-up.

The eventual impact of those scores on his career average, however, left veteran India cricketer Manoj Tiwary disappointed as he reckoned that Indian domestic set-up have far more talented batters, who have over the course produced consistent performances. Speaking to Cricbuzz on Rahul's performance in Bengaluru, he reckoned that India should experiment with in-form Abhimanyu Easwaran, who smashed four centuries in his last four first-class matches across the previous six weeks.

He said: “The numbers that you showed are definitely disappointing. If you play 91 innings, and have an average of 33.98...India have a lot of batters who are performing well on a consistent basis, even in domestic cricket, then why not (rethink KL Rahul's spot). If in a Test match, you can get a performance out of Sarfaraz by sending him at No. 4...I feel Abhimanyu Easwaran is a player, whom we have definitely given that 'opener' tag, and he is a specialist opener, but if you look at his numbers, there were hardly any innings in the last few matches he played where he did not score a century. So bring him in, and try him as a middle-order batter, given that he is in form. Why not?”

Gambhir, Agarkar's KL Rahul stance dismissed

The former India batter admitted that given his understanding of the present team management, Rahul will be backed even for the Border-Gavaskar series, but dismissed the idea by questioning the logic behind the stance.

“But again, as much I have understood, they will keep backing Rahul because he has the experience and is a technically-sound batter. But then you also need performances, on a consistent basis, which should be checked in 1:3 ratio. In this age of competition, if you cant score a ton in three innings...there are lot of players waiting in the wings, hoping for an opportunity and are banging on the selectors' doors,” he said.