Why RCB would want CSK to lose in IPL 2024 match vs GT

After having managed to win only one game from their first eight matches, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru were languishing at the bottom of the table. The 2016 runner-ups for whom every win would mean spoiling the party for the other teams have eventually earned themselves a genuine chance to finish in top-4. RCB outclassed the Punjab Kings in their last encounter to mark their fourth consecutive win in five matches and propel them to the seventh spot in the table with 10 points in 12 outings. The team will look to win the remaining two encounters to reach 14 points in the table. Can GT keep RCB's hopes alive in IPL 2024?

However, winning their own matches may not do enough for them as the team will also count on results from the other teams. With eight teams in contention for the top-4 spot and no team having made it officially through, RCB’s qualification will also depend on the results of other teams. The very first team in line will be the Chennai Super Kings, who will be up against the Gujarat Titans on Friday, May 10. The defending champions still have three games left with 12 points in their favour.

Why RCB will be cheering for GT in IPL 2024 match against CSK?

If CSK lose their match against the Titans on Friday in Ahmedabad, it will continue to keep RCB, who are currently on a four-match losing streak, in hunt to make the playoffs. But for the Faf du Plessis-led side to assure themselves of a spot in the next round of IPL 2024, they will still need CSK to lose against Rajasthan Royals and expect one between Delhi Capitals or Mumbai Indians to beat Lucknow Super Giants. Not to forget, RCB also need to beat Delhi at home in their upcoming match.

If all these factors fall into place, the face off between RCB and CSK, which had kicked off the IPL 2024 season, will turn out to be a virtual knockout.

Bengaluru currently possess a healthy run rate of +0.217 and a win in their remaining matches must add to it. Additionally, DC apart from losing against RCB must also beat the Lucknow Super Giants to throw the latter out of the race.

With the playoffs race looking jam-packed with contenders, the stars really need to align for the Royal Challengers who are also hanging by the fate of other teams apart from their own.