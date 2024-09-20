Why Shakib Al Hasan is biting a string attached to helmet while batting against India in 1st Test

Bangladesh’s veteran all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, drew attention with an unusual on-field act during his batting innings in the first Test against India in Chennai. After Bangladesh's top order collapsed to 36/4, Shakib walked in under pressure, showing his intent with a counter-attacking approach. While his aggressive style surprised a few, what caught the fans’ curiosity even more was a peculiar sight – Shakib was seen biting a string that appeared to hang from around his neck and attached to the side of his helmet. Shakib Al Hasan bats with a string attached to helmet(X)

This intriguing act did not go unnoticed, as cameras quickly zoomed in on the unusual sight, sparking a buzz on social media.

The string, seemingly attached to his helmet, became a talking point as fans began to speculate its purpose. Some wondered whether it was a mere habit or something linked to Shakib's focus during pressure situations.

During the live broadcast, India's former wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik shed light on the mystery surrounding Shakib's unusual use of the thread while batting.

According to Karthik, Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal, who is also in the commentary team for the series, informed him that the thread serves a functional purpose in Shakib’s stance. It acts as a self-check mechanism, helping Shakib ensure his head doesn't fall towards the leg side during his stance and shots. The tension in the string, which is tied to his helmet, provides Shakib with a reminder if his head begins to tilt too much, allowing him to maintain better balance and control at the crease.

While it is indeed an unusual practice, many cricketers have well-documented pre-game rituals or habits they believe enhance their focus.

Bangladesh's top-order collapse

It was a poor start for Bangladesh with the bat, with the side losing a wicket in the very first over of the innings. Jasprit Bumrah drew the first blood as he castled Shadman Islam for 2. Akash Deep, then, inflicted a double blow off successive deliveries, dismissing Zakir Hasan and Mominul Haque to put Bangladesh under instant pressure.

Following the Lunch session, the visitors also lost captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim cheaply. While Bumrah and Akash Deep have picked two wickets each, Siraj has a wicket to his name so far.