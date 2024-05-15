Why Team India will not be allocated reserve day if Rohit Sharma's men reach T20 World Cup semi-finals?

The International Cricket Council has laid out the blueprint for the final stages of the men's T20 World Cup. According to the schedule accessed by ESPNcricinfo, India, if they secure qualification for the knockouts, will contest the second semi-final on June 27 in Providence, Guyana. The allocation of the Guyana venue for India's potential semi-final clash appears to be strategic, primarily driven by match timings. Team India will begin its campaign at the T20 World Cup against Ireland on June 5(PTI)

The first semi-final, slated to take place in Tarouba, Trinidad, is scheduled as a night fixture, commencing at 8:30 pm local time on June 26. However, given the time zone disparity, this translates to an early 6 am start on June 27 in India. In contrast, the Guyana semi-final is set to begin at a more viewer-friendly 10:30 am local time, aligning conveniently with an 8 pm prime-time slot in India.

In addition, the final showdown in Bridgetown, Barbados, is scheduled as a day game, commencing at 10 am local time on June 29, translating to a 7:30 pm start in India.

However, the report further mentions that while the first semi-final and the final have reserve days allotted, the second semi-final will not enjoy such a luxury. Instead, an additional 250 minutes of extra time have been reserved for the match to accommodate potential weather interruptions.

Rohit Sharma's men will be aiming to end India's ICC title drought when they begin their campaign in the tournament against Ireland on June 5. India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the group stage of the tournament on June 8.

How will the winner be decided if rain forces no result?

The absence of a reserve day for the second semi-final raises concerns over the fair distribution of playing conditions. If the second semi-final cannot reach a decisive result, the winner will be decided based on the standings in the Super Eight stage. The team that finished higher in the stage would proceed to the final.

Unlike standard T20 encounters, where a result can be determined with just five overs of play for the side batting second, the knockout matches at the T20 World Cup follow a different protocol. Both teams must play at least ten overs to determine the outcome.

With the tournament's schedule leaving no room for a reserve day and only a single-day gap between the second semi-final and the final, organisers have opted to extend the match duration to accommodate unforeseen delays.